FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears overcame a seven-point halftime deficit against the Martinsburg Bulldogs on Saturday, with sophomore Sadaya Jones winning the game on a last-second, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 46-43 triumph.
After a Claira Hager lay-in tied the game at 43 with a minute to play, the Bears' Joclyn Sylva forced a Martinsburg turnover and gave her team the ball back. Fairmont Senior got three chances to take the lead off offensive rebounds, but none found the mark.
The Fairmont Senior defense pulled through again, pressuring the Bulldogs into making a cross-court pass that proved too strong, sailing high out of bounds. With 17 seconds left, the Polar Bears had yet another chance.
The ball made its way to the wing, to the corner, and then back out to the wing, in the hands of Jones, who with a few seconds left, had multiple Bulldogs converging on her.
Jones lifted up a shot, and drilled the deep look to bring her point total to 19, and to give the Polar Bears a 46-43 win.
"It feels good," Jones said after hitting the first game-winner of her career. "My team had trust in me to make the game-winner."
"They were playing back because they know I'm a driver, so I had to shoot it. I was confident, and my teammates believed in me and my coaches believed in me so I took it."
Down the stretch, the Polar Bears' defense came up just as clutch as Jones' last-second shot.
"We were able to apply some pressure on the guards," Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. "[Kiala Fitzpatrick] fouled out, so that's one less person that they could play through."
Defense took center stage in the first half, too, where points were at a premium. Fairmont Senior trailed 20-13 going into the locker rooms.
The Polar Bears exploded for 20 points in the third quarter as Sylva scored nine and Hager scored seven.
The game was tied, 25-25, by the 4:30 mark of the quarter after 3-pointers from Hager and Sylva, and another Sylva basket off a high-low pass from Cam Morgan.
A fast break layup from Hager gave Fairmont Senior a 27-25 lead with 4:15 to play.
"I think in the very beginning, we gave them a little bit too much credit," Hines said. "We didn't take advantage of the seams. After awhile, we started taking advantage, penetrating the seams, getting a lot better looks, and rebounding. Jocelyn, she has a bad ankle, but she's in there battling and getting boards. We had a lot of people step up and make plays."
Jones' 19 was followed by Hager with 15, Sylva with nine, Charlee Beresford with two and Morgan with one.
TeeAnna Sanibria led the Bulldogs with 14, her teammate Kaydance Bradley joining her in double figures with 11.
The result brings Fairmont Senior's record to 4-11, while Martinsburg moves to 5-8. The Polar Bears are 3-3 in their last six, and hoping to build momentum heading into the end of regular season play.
"I feel like this might be the start of something for us," Hager said. "One win is enough to boost our confidence a lot, because we have a lot of younger girls. Just seeing a win means a lot to them."
"I'm happy for the kids," Hines said. "After that Grafton game, a lot of people were down. But I believe in this team, I believe in these ladies, that's why I came back. I didn't want to take the easy way out. This group practices every day, so they deserved this moment. Hopefully we can build off this."
The Polar Bears play Liberty on Feb. 1.
Around the Area
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Marion 90, Weir 52
Charleston 73, Fairmont State 70
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Weir 59, North Marion 53
Shady Spring 86, Fairmont Senior 65
East Fairmont 79, Keyser 49
Fairmont State 83, Charleston 73
