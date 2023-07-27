MORGANTOWN — Sadaya Jones won’t be sitting back as an observer with Morgantown High attempting to become the first back-to-back Class AAAA state champion since Huntington pulled off the feat during the 2021-22 season.
Absent from the Mohigans after a one-year stop at Fairmont Senior, she plans to become an immediate contributor to the reigning champs. “I feel like my leadership and understanding of the game will help the team out and I will be an asset,” she said.
Considering the growth she underwent at Fairmont Senior her hopes aren’t all that farfetched. Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines explains the transformation she underwent as a Polar Bear was much more than just at the surface level.
He explained how much pressure would be on her after the success the Polar Bears achieved over the past 10 years upon her arrival. “People were probably going to want to kill us and I told her she was possibly walking away from a state championship team,” Hines said.
Given the Polar Bears’ recent graduation of five senior starters, it was likely those potential losses would be magnified as new players assumed unknown roles, this included Jones. Hines said she was probably going to have to play the 1 through the 5.
And, that’s exactly what happened. Each and every game the Polar Bears played, Jones spent time at each position. She dutifully performed the tasks asked of her as Fairmont Senior received the foreshadowed rough losses envisioned by Hines.
This all happened as, 24 minutes up the road, Morgantown hit the ground running. Doug Goodwin and company won 8 of their first 10 games, while Jones and company captured just 3 victories in their first 10 contests.
Yet, Jones continued to show up night after night. Her performance came in spite of the fact that many teams knew the best way to beat Fairmont Senior “was to take Jones out of her game,” Hines said. She scored. She rebounded. She led the team in nearly every category. She kept the culture of the Polar Bears intact from “Day 1 to her last day,” according to Hines. “She was a walking double-double,” he continued.
In short, Hines believes Morgantown is getting a much better player than they had when she left the Mohigans after her freshman season.
Since those days as a Polar Bear, the dividends have been visible. As she enters her junior season, she says several parts of her game look better than ever. She trusts that work will make her an attractive option on both the offensive and defensive ends for the Mohigans.
“I know when to pick my teammates up and when to make the extra pass and I feel comfortable letting the game come to me,” she said. “It is more about wanting to score for me. I am vocal and talk a lot more on the court.”
Morgantown surely could use someone on that level to help Sofia Wassick and Lily Jordan lead the Mohigans back to the promised land. They themselves are looking to replace a pair of capable leaders and game changers in Lindsay Bechtel and Mia Henkins, a duo that proved instrumental down the stretch of Morgantown’s championship run.
They both fit in the Mohigans’ system and understood when to attack and when to facilitate for Wassick and Jordan. So, how will Jones fit into the team dynamics after a year away from her former team?
Pretty well actually.
She’s been familiar with Jordan’s game since the third grade as the trio played together on a Morgantown group, two years ago.
Everyone is already getting along, splendidly, in fact. “There have been no hard feelings and we hit the ground running in summer ball,” Jones said.
Jones’s additional leadership immediately helps a Morgantown team facing a tough climb back to the state tournament in Region I. Class AAAA runner-up Wheeling Park returns many of the major pieces from last year’s group, and to make things just a little more interesting John Marshall and University aren’t lacking for on-court experience, either.
Making the transition even smoother, Jones says she’s melded right back into the team like she hasn’t been away.
“Everyone’s been really welcoming and now it is time to get to work,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.