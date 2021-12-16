FAIRMONT — Wednesday was the start of a new season for Fairmont Senior, but for their lone senior, it was also the conclusion of a highly-anticipated milestone.
Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones earned his 100th career victory in the Polar Bears’ first meet of the year, a three-way bout against Tyler Consolidated and Oak Glen.
Against the two schools, the Bears dispatched Tyler 48-28, and narrowly bested Oak Glen 36-33.
“I’m very pleased,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said after the meet. “Now do we have a lot of work to do? Absolutely, they know that. This was a good test for us, two of the top teams in our region that we just went head-to-head with. Oak Glen had some holes in their lineup, we had some holes in our lineup, but the future looks bright for us. Again, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Against Oak Glen, the Golden Bears got off to a 15-0 lead early, but a Hunter Spitznogle win via fall, Dominic Armistead 4-0 win, Michael Kruzel pin victory, and Andy Mines 5-0 victory propelled the Polar Bears past their Golden counterparts.
Their bouts against Tyler Consolidated did not provide as much drama, as Fairmont Senior piled up six pins — from Jones, Armistead, Spitznogle, Kolbie Hamilton, Caden Michalski, and Dakota Knicely — to go along with a 4-1 victory from Kruzel and a 6-0 victory from Mines in a dominant showing.
Fortier, though, saw some things to work on going forward
“We’re not that far into it. We definitely got to work on our conditioning,” the head coach said. “A few guys looked gassed. That’s going to get better, a couple of these guys are coming in from football, and football shape and wrestling shape are two different things. We’ve got to work harder in the wrestling room and keep making improvements.”
It was in their leg against Tyler Consolidated Knights that Jones captured his 100th career win. After piling up 15 points from a takedown, four near falls, and a reversal, Jones worked his opponent’s shoulders to the mat with 2:10 remaining in the second period.
“Mikey’s the guy who comes in to work everyday,” Fortier said. “He drills hard, he wrestles hard, he’s put a lot of time into this sport. I can’t think of a guy that’s more deserving of that 100th win than Mikey. He puts a lot of work into it, he’s dedicated himself for many, many years.”
Jones is the lone senior on this year’s Bears team, who have a mix of youth and returning talent entering the season.
“We’re going to battle with everybody, we’ll be in the mix,” Fortier said. “Your expectations should be to win every time you go out on the mat. Now is that always going to happen? No. But I think we’ll be in the mix with anybody. We’ve got some young guys that are coming along, we’re really a young team.”
Fortier mentioned returning state qualifiers like Hunter Spitznogle at 132, Kolbie Hamilton at 138, and Dominic Armstead at 145 as performers who, in addition to Jones at 126, Fairmont Senior will look to as the meets stack up.
“We’re going to lean on them a lot in the wrestling room,” he said. “Expectations are always to go win, but there’s still a lot of work to do. It’s still early in the season, we’ve got plenty of time to do it.”
