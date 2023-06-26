FAIRMONT — Though East Fairmont High has hosted their summer 11-on-11 soccer tournament for the past eight years, this past Saturday, the event held extra significance.
The competition, bringing four girl's and four boy's teams to East-West Stadium for an all-day tournament, was named the Kaylee Mae Boyles Memorial Soccer Tournament in honor of the 2021 East Fairmont graduate who passed away unexpectedly last year.
Along with the christening of a new name for the tournament, a $750 scholarship for one Bees boy's soccer and one girl's soccer player was established in Kaylee's name, and Saturday functioned as a means to take donations and raise money towards the scholarship, established through the East Fairmont High School Foundation.
"Her and her family have been part of this program for the last nine years," East Fairmont girls head coach Eric Wright said. "Kaylee was just a special young lady that touched a lot of us here. Our boosters had the idea of starting this scholarship in her honor. We went through the school foundation and got it started.
"I started preparing for the tournament as soon as the season was over. When they mentioned the scholarship through the foundation, I thought we can change this, we can name it in her honor, and we can do everything we can today to raise money for that scholarship. It also just gives us a great opportunity to honor Kaylee, and keep her memory alive, and bring some awareness to how special she was to people who didn't know her."
The day garnered plenty of community support, not only from the fans in the stands, but from local businesses as well.
"The community jumped in," Wright said. "State Farm was here, when they heard, they asked about giving a donation and coming and setting up shop. They've come up with ways to continue donating to today's event. They went and took the lead to getting a couple other local businesses to set up tents up in the stands. We got a lot of support from them and the community, we have some alumni that came back to support, some that played with Kaylee, it was nice all-around."
For the teams that came to the tournament, the valuable summer training was surpassed by the value of helping out a great cause.
"Any time we can support Fairmont, and that's both East and West Fairmont soccer, it's a big thing," Fairmont Senior boy's head soccer coach Darrin Paul said. "It's a great cause, a great cause coming out of a tragedy. My daughter actually got to play with Kaylee for East Side, so it's very much a sentimental thing.
"All-in-all, Eric [Wright] does a great job of putting this on, it's a good opportunity for us to come together and play some 11-on-11. We're happy to be a small part of it."
As far as the action on the pitch, Fairmont Senior came out on top against the East Fairmont in the boy's championship match, 2-0, in a matchup between two teams adjusting to different kinds of changes.
For Fairmont Senior, they are regrouping after offseason departures of significant contributors like Nate Flower, Kaelen Armstrong, Ro Jones and many more.
"Our goal in live period is always just to see where everybody's at, work hard, and get better as the day goes on," Caleb Young, a Polar Bear senior, said. "I think we achieved that. The coaching staff does a good job of keeping us focused on moving forward. The goal is to peak in October.
"I think it's all about work ethic. Big shoes to fill, but it can be done, we've just got to keep working."
Young will be tasked with a greater role on next season's Polar Bears squad alongside fellow incoming seniors like Grant Broadhurst and Caleb Conley, while Fairmont Senior searches for the right ingredients in its lineup.
"Honestly, we have a bunch of holes to fill, a bunch of shoes to fill," Paul said. "We graduated a lot of guys, and today is just trying to see where the guys are at, build a cohesive unit, gain familiarity with each other, that's the goal of the summer sessions.
"I'm very pleased with where we're at. The guys are making steps in the right direction, and that's all we try to do. Last week, if you would've told me we'd do as well as we did today, I would've had a little doubt. That last game was the best set of soccer we've played."
For East Fairmont, they enter their first offseason with a new head coach. After two years of pulling double-duty coaching both the boys and girls teams, Eric Wright will become an assistant coach with the boy's team this year, ceding head coach-status to Ian Hayhurst, a 2014 East graduate, Bethany College soccer alum, and an assistant coach on last year's Bees team.
"I think there's a lot I can offer to the team," Hayhurst said. "I've been around soccer my entire life and I think I can take this team and get us to more of a passing, skill-based team and help us grow as players all individually and then into a team as well.
"We're a young team, we're still growing together in experience. We're just trying to work on getting better every single day, moving forward so we can grow. We're very young so we're just trying to turn everybody into a better player, and that will translate into a better team."
On the girl's side, East Fairmont also made it to the championship game, and are also looking to find their new identity after graduating key players like Maddie Lott, Zoe Boyles, Allie Church and others.
The Bees are seeing an influx of youth into their program this coming year, a situation that comes with a wealth of potential benefits, but some challenges along the way.
"More than anything, we just wanted to get a feel," Wright said. "Ya, we're missing a couple players, but it's about the players that are here. We're going to have 14 freshman, a few of them aren't here but we've got a good amount that are here.
"We wanted to see who could give us something on a full field against other players. We've had intra-squad scrimmages, but just to see what they could do full-field, it was nice and a couple of those freshmen stood out and showed that they're going to be able to help us out on the varsity level."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.