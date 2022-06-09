FAIRMONT — The WVSLA released their all-state teams and honorable mentions last week, and Fairmont Senior found the ranks of the state's best lacrosse players littered with their own Polar Bears.
Six of Fairmont's players made the cut— one first-teamer, one second-teamer, and four honorable mentions.
Jace Dalton made the first team on defense, Dom Stingo made the second team as a midfielder, Hunter Bragg and Josiah Smith were each named honorable mentions as attackers, Frankie Pagliaro made honorable mentions as a defensive midfielder, and Liam Cochran was named to honorable mentions as a long-stick midfielder.
Dalton led the Bears in takeaways this past season with 61, and also had 42 ground balls. The senior was a key part of a defense that forced 195 takeaways as a team across their 12 games. This is his second first team selection, having made the team after the 2021 season.
Dom Stingo missed a portion of the season due to injury, but in the eight games he played in, the senior amassed 31 total points— 21 goals and 10 assists. His 2.6 goals per game were second on the team, and his 1.3 assists per game were tied for first on the team. He also had four takeaways and 17 groundballs on the year. His second-team selection is the third all-state team he's been selected to— Stingo had previously made the first team in 2021, and second team in 2019.
Hunter Bragg led his team in goals this year with 33, also totaling 16 assists for 49 points, a team-high. As would be expected, his 2.8 goals per game led the squad, and his 1.3 assists per game were tied with Stingo for tops on the Bears. The junior attacker will have another season to continue improving upon his already prolific play. He had previously been named an honorable mention after the 2021 lacrosse season.
Josiah Smith finished as an honorable mention after a senior season where he put through 23 goals and totaled nine assists as an attacker in 11 games played. Smith also contributed nine takeaways and 33 ground balls for the Bears. Smith had made the all-state list as an honorable mention after the 2021 season as well.
Frankie Pagliaro put together a season worthy of honorable mention after scoring 14 goals and dishing four assists on offense, but made an even greater mark in the defensive midfield, with 11 takeaways and a team-high 57 groundballs. The youngest Bear on this list, this is the sophomore's first selection to the all-state teams.
Liam Cochran was named to honorable mentions for the second straight season as a long stick midfielder after a season where he recorded 10 takeaways and 21 groundballs. As a defender tasked with shutting down opposing midfields, Cochran played a big role on Fairmont's defense in coordinating his fellow defenders on the field.
Fairmont Senior finished the year 8-4, their season ending after a 10-4 playoff loss to Morgantown in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.