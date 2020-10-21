FAIRMONT — East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher and Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli are each seeking to cap their high school careers with the ultimate prize, and Wednesday’s Class AA Region I meet at Frankfort High School only reinforced those aspirations.
Christopher and Zuchelli — perhaps the favorites to capture the Class AA girls’ and boys’ individual state titles at the state meet — were each crowned the Class AA Region I individual champion on Wednesday. Cristopher, who will enter the state meet next week as the defending Class AA state champion, clocked a time of 21:15.0 to capture her third straight regional title. Zuchelli, who finished fourth overall at last year’s state meet for the repeat Class AA champion Polar Bears, finished at a time of 17:10.2 to win his first career regional title.
But while Christopher and Zuchelli achieved individual glory, it was defending Class AA girls’ state champion Fairmont Senior that showcased its collective mite, with the Lady Polar Bears edging runners-up Philip Barbour by three total points to repeat as the Class AA Region I champs.
The regional title automatically booked the Lady Polar Bears for a return trip to the state meet where they’ll seek to defend their Class AA state championship. The two-time defending Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior boys’ team and both the East Fairmont boys’ and girls’ teams also earned spots at the state meet, with Top 3 finishes on Wednesday.
The Fairmont Senior boys finished runners-up to Frankfort 29-50 for the regional crown, and the Falcons will likely enter next Saturday’s state meet as the favorites to dethrone the Polar Bears and spoil their bid for a three-peat. Both the East Fairmont boys’ and girls’ teams finished third in the team standings to claim the region’s third and final state qualification. The EFHS boys finished the regional meet with 65 points to easily finish in the third spot, while the EFHS girls made a bit of a surprise run to finish with 88 points and clear fourth-place Frankfort by 14 points.
North Marion finished seventh in the boys’ race and a disappointing fifth in the girls’ race, with both Huskies teams ending their seasons.
North Marion will still boast one representative at the state meet with Lady Huskies freshman Taylor Hess qualifying as an individual after she finished fifth overall with a time of 23:25.
“It was a hot day, a hard course, and a lot of things could’ve gone wrong but we pulled it out,” said Fairmont Senior girls’ coach Mark Offutt, whose Lady Polar Bears were powered by a trio of Top 10 finishes.
Sophomore Lydia Falkenstein led Fairmont Senior with a regional runner-up effort as she clocked a 21:38 to finish 23 seconds behind Christopher for the regional title, but it was FSHS senior Sophia Tomana and junior Taylor Kendziora who really stepped up with their performances, Offutt said. Tomana finished seventh overall at 23:57 while Kendziora finished eighth overall at 24:10 in what Offutt said may have been each runners’ best race of the season considering the circumstances.
Neveah Premo and Bella Haught also contributed to the Lady Polar Bears’ regional-winning score as the team’s Nos. 4 and 5 finishers. Premo clocked a 24:50 to finish 13th, while Haught came in at 25:04 to place 16th.
“The three upperclassmen were the ones who really made the moves to get us the win,” said Offutt, referring to the outings by Tomana, Kendziora and Premo.
East Fairmont’s third-place finish was anchored of course by Christopher. But it was the race by freshman Marissa Haymond that saved the Lady Bees’ season, according to coach Kenny Hibbs. Haymond was East’s No. 2 runner on Wednesday as she posted a time of 24:48 to finish 12th overall. Sophia Schnore (18th), Lainey Barnes (27th) and Eleanor Capuder (30th) also contributed qualifying runs for East Fairmont.
On the boys’ side, Fairmont Senior’s runner-up finish to Frankfort was the second time this season the Polar Bears have been handedly defeated by the Falcons, putting their run at a three-peat in major jeopardy entering next Saturday’s state meet.
Fairmont Senior went Nos. 1-2 in the individual standings with Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes finishing first and second overall at 17:10.2 and 17:41.6, respectively. From there, however, all five of Frankfort’s qualifying runners finished before FSHS’s No. 3 runner on the day, with the Falcons amazingly putting all five in the Top 10 overall.
The Polar Bears’ No. 3 man Jasper Brown ended up finishing in 12th overall, with Elijah Hannig (13th) and Tyler Morris (22nd) also factoring into the team’s score.
East Fairmont’s third place finish was propelled by freshman Drew Moore and sophomore Josh McPherson. Moore placed eighth overall at a time of 18:50, while McPherson, who stepped up big, according to Hibbs, came in just one spot later at ninth overall with a time of 19:05. The Bees got qualifying performances from Luke Hawranick (15th), Charley Hullderman (16th) and Blake Hunt (17th).
