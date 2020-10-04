FAIRMONT — There were a few lulls in their verve and periodic untidiness in their attacks, but even after surviving a 10-day gauntlet, the East Fairmont High Lady Bees soccer team still had plenty in the tank to face any and all difficulties en route to a 2-1 victory over Brooke at East-West Stadium.
“I called the last week-and-a-half our murder’s row,” said Eric Wright, East Fairmont coach after Saturday’s game. “We played Buckhannon, Elkins and Bridgeport three games in a row; that’s a tough stretch against three really good teams, some of the best teams in the state, and going into that stretch, I said if we could come out 1-1-1, that’s good for us against those teams and that’s exactly what we did.
“After having a stretch like that, sometimes it’s easy to come out and have a little bit of a letdown because — and it’s nothing against Brooke, they’re a good team that played well — but you have to get up hard for those three teams. We kind of had a letdown for a little bit (today), but I was happy to see us fight through the letdown where we still controlled the ball and still found decent shots.”
East Fairmont (10-3-1) controlled the game over the Lady Bruins (4-3-1) in practically every way — possession, shots, pace, flow — but with just over 20 minutes remaining, it was a tie game at 1-1. The Lady Bees’ finishing foibles had crept up once again — EFHS trounced Brooke 22-3 in total shot attempts, but mustered just two goals on those 22 shots — and after one well-placed free kick shot from Ella McCullough in the 27th minute, things were all knotted at 1-1.
Then finally, after Mckenzie Moyer scored East’s first goal in just the second minute with a bit of razzle-dazzle handling and a pinpoint shot to the net’s far corner, the Bees snapped their drought of 57 scoreless minutes for the go-ahead score with just over 21 minutes remaining. The eventual game-winning sequence saw EFHS push into Brooke’s attacking third and distort the shape of the Bruins’ defense before freshman Ally Comas, handling just outside the 18-yard box, hit fellow freshman Kierstyn Maxey darting down the middle for a one-touch control-and-launch shot that she whizzed past Brooke goalkeeper Franki Neff.
“That was just understanding the flow of the game, understanding what can happen and not giving up on the play,” Wright said. “She just made something happen; she put herself in position, where once the ball got knocked around, she was just in the right place, and then she had good touch on it.”
Brooke never really generated a potential answer to Maxey’s goal, the more the Lady Bees seemed to exert their control. There were moments in the first half in which the Bruins and Bees traded attacks and counters, flipping the field back and forth, but in the second half, East dictated the terms of engagement and shoved the action almost exclusively into Brook’s half.
Maxey’s aggression in racking up first touches and winning 50/50 balls was at the crux of East’s possession advantage, as it has been all season long, and behind her, the triangle of defensive center midfielder Lilly Miller and centerbacks Kaylee Kenney and Carlie Ice essentially erected an invisible barricade to prevent entry into EFHS’s attacking third. Ice, in particular, turned back the Bruins, as she was all over the field both in challenging ball handlers and clearing through balls and corner kicks.
On the other end, the combination of a stout overall performance by the Bruins’ Neff in the goal with 11 saves and a couple of squandered looks by the Lady Bees kept Brooke in close proximity on the scoreboard, but East’s go-ahead score loomed throughout the game as far more of an eventuality than an anomaly.
