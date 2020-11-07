BECKLEY — They proved they could win with grit and they proved they could win with skill. They showed they could pull off improbable comebacks and they showed they could pull out high-wire thrillers.
The Fairmont Senior High girls’ soccer team won in practically every way imaginable during a magical run to the Class AA-A state championship game that revealed both its character and its heart. In Saturday’s title game, however, the Lady Polar Bears ran into a program in Charleston Catholic where those same elements of big-game chops and non-stop effort aren’t simply one-year fairy tales but a decade-long standard.
The top-seeded and defending champion Irish entered Saturday’s title matchup in its sixth straight Class AA-A state championship game, and from the opening kick, Charleston Catholic smothered Fairmont Senior with an unwavering intensity and physicality en route to a 5-0 victory and a championship repeat.
“These senior girls know the (level of) effort and dedication they want to put out there and it trickles down all the way to the freshman,” said Charleston Catholic coach Amy Mullen. “I knew these girls were strong, good players and I was just hoping we could get a season in. A year like this year, all anybody wanted to do was to get to play, and I’m just thrilled to be here.”
While the victory secured Charleston Catholic back-to-back state titles, it left Fairmont Senior still missing its first-ever championship as the Polar Bears were forced to settle for state runners-up for the third time in school history — 2020, 2012, 2005.
“I’m proud, absolutely proud of these girls,” said Fairmont Senior soccer coach Jeff King. “We were an 11-loss team last year and we’re now a three-loss team. It was a great ride.”
Catholic, which finished runners-up itself in 2016, 2017 and 2018, never left its repeat bid to chance on Saturday as the Irish burst out to a 2-0 halftime lead and rolled up a 4-0 advantage by the 50th minute.
All game long, the Irish were relentless in their pursuit and constant in their pressure as they never permitted Fairmont Senior a sliver of breathing room. Charleston’s stars senior Lindsay Carr and junior Bella Cimino were the catalysts of the team’s collective non-stop motor, but their teammates attained a level right there with them, with the likes of Annie Cimino, Hannah Sullivan and Elizabeth Rushworth, among others, posing problems.
“I really thought who could win in the midfield was key,” Mullen said. “(Fairmont Senior) was tough — at times they were beating us to the ball and they were winning the midfield — but I really think who could win in the midfield was key.”
The Lady Irish’s work rate and dictation over the game’s flow and pace sapped Fairmont Senior of any feet to feet passing or coordinated attacks, and just to be safe defensively, Catholic also man-marked Fairmont Senior senior forward Tricia Lemasters after she exploded for three goals and an assist in Fairmont Senior’s semifinal win over Williamstown on Friday.
“After watching Lemasters put three goals in (Friday), I thought, ‘We need to stop her,’” Mullen said with a chuckle, “so any chance we could, we needed to double team her.”
“We fully expected to have Tricia man-marked — we expect to have that every game we play — and Tricia had a little bit of an injury today so she was a half step behind what she normally is,” King said. “So between her being a little bit off and the constant pressure they were putting on her, that didn’t help us either.”
With Fairmont’s runs and possession neutralized, the Lady Polar Bears defenses turned into a ticking time bomb as Charleston mounted of heaps of attacks. The Irish outshot the Polar Bears 23-1 for the game, with Fairmont’s lone shot coming on a free kick by Alisha Hayhurst in the 13th minute, and after FSHS’s defense held tough for the first 30 minutes, Cinco broke the seal for Catholic with a goal in the 30th minute off an assist by Carr. Carr added a goal of her own just over a minute later to make it 2-0, and then she connected with Cinco a second time on a gorgeous through ball set up eight minutes into the second half to run the margin to 3-0.
“Those were amazing balls by Lindsey Carr after breaking free — she battled through and I was pretty open and then happened to finish,” Cinco said. “I have complete faith in every single person on this team 100 percent.”
Catholic then put two more goals on the board in the 50th and 52nd minutes, with Jill Uy scoring on a rebound and Shannon Karr scoring on a longball free kick assist by Grace Litton. The two insurance goals all but ended what was a historic season for the Lady Polar Bears in spite of the title game loss.
“Just getting here was phenomenal,” Lemasters said. “We all put in the work and the effort and we gave it all the heart we had.”
