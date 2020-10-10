FAIRMONT — In what very well could wind up posing as Fairmont Senior High’s final home soccer game of the regular season, the Lady Polar Bears turned East-West Stadium into a goal-scoring nirvana on Saturday against visiting Frankfort.
Fairmont Senior planted nine goals on the Falcons — its second most in a single game this season — with six different players scoring in the game and another four tallying assists.
Tricia Lemasters scored a game-high four goals as the only FSHS player with multiple scores on the night, and she also had an assist. Lilly Rubenstein, Kylie Slagle, Camryn Morgan, Kate Gribben and Emma Hedrick also tallied goals for the Polar Bears, while Gribben, Eden Williams and Adaline Cinalli all dished at least one assist.
“We got a lot of contributions as far as assists and goal scoring,” Fairmont Senior assistant coach Buddy Lemasters said, “and some of those were girls who are really developing deeper on the roster who we’re going to need going down the road; we’re getting good work out of them.”
It was Fairmont Senior’s reserves that got the ball rolling for the Polar Bears (10-2-1) on the scoreboard, with Rubenstein, Slagle and Morgan tallying the team’s first three scores after coming off the bench.
After Morgan’s goal in the 32nd minute off an assist by Cinalli, however, the scores started coming in bunches from the usual suspects. Tricia Lemasters ripped off a hat trick in rapid succession before the half, scoring three of her four goals on the night in the final eight minutes of the first half to put FSHS up 6-0 at the break. Gribben quickly made it 7-0 in the opening minutes of the second half, and then Hedrick bopped one home in the 46th minute to balloon the margin to 8-0.
“It was great combination play from the girls,” Coach Lemasters said. “We talked about facing teams that were going to be more defensive-orientated in terms of packing the (final third) area and how to bring the ball back and reset and find other options by working up and transitioning quickly when we decided to attack; we didn’t want to go into an outnumbered situation, we wanted to actually give ourselves opportunities to open up passing lanes and another attack.
“Kate Gribben looked great attacking — she was slicing and dicing going through the field and she’s been solid for us all year long. Addie was the usual workhorse in there for us. And then Tricia got loose for a few there as part of that transition where we decided to open up the field a little bit.”
Before the firestorm of goals, however, Fairmont Senior went deep into its bench early, giving minutes to a fresh crop of new faces on the first shift of substitutions. The reconfigured subbing patterns allotted honest varsity minutes to plenty of underclassmen with the game still competitive.
“We did get to play the entire roster, which was fantastic,” Coach Lemasters said. “Some girls have been putting in a lot of hard work in practice and they deserved to see the varsity field, so that was a good opportunity for them.”
Fairmont Senior will now ready itself for a trip to Rachel on Tuesday when they take on rival North Marion at 6 p.m. at Roy Michael Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.