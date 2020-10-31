ONA — Where there was doubt, they overpowered with defiance. Where there were tribulations, they overcame with togetherness. And where there was once only a far-fetched daydream, they overturned into a tried-and-true reality.
All season long — from the preseason up to the very day itself — the Fairmont Senior Lady Polar Bears were longshots to repeat as Class AA state champions, but on Saturday they trampled the odds and outpaced the projections, edging Winfield by six points at the WVSSAC State Meet to secure back-to-back state titles for the first time since 1997-98.
“There was no way I thought we were going to win,” said Fairmont Senior coach Mark Offutt, whose Lady Polar Bears were forecast by runwv.com to finish third overall and nearly 30 points back of Winfield on Saturday. “It took every girl and everybody did what they needed to do. It was awesome.”
“We had a mantra: ‘We’re tougher than most things and we can do hard things,’” said FSHS sophomore runner Stella Episcopo, “and we just kept saying that (today).”
Sophomore Lydia Falkentsein powered Fairmont Senior’s upset bid as she, herself, smashed pre-race expectations and entered into Polar Bears’ history by claiming the Class AA individual state title at a time of 19:21.65. Freshman Bella Haught also authored a fantastic effort for the Lady Polar Bears finishing 11th overall to vault into FSHS’s No. 2 spot. Senior Sophia Tomana was steady in the No. 3 hole to place 19th overall, and junior Taylor Kendziora was the FSHS’s No. 5 finisher at 27th overall.
But it was Fairmont Senior’s No. 4 runner, Episcopo, who truly put the Polar Bears over the top, according to Offutt, with a clutch performance that may have been her best of the season. Slated as FSHS’s No. 7 runner going into Saturday, Episcopo clocked a 22:01.29 to finish in the No. 4 slot.
“More than anything this year, it was a team effort,” said Offutt, with Fairmont Senior also getting strong non-qualifying runs from freshman Emily Logue in 31st place and sophomore Neveah Premo in 36th place. “Usually, for example, when we went out on our runs (in past years), the groups would split up, like your Nos. 1 and 2 runners go together, but this year we were always running in packs in our warm-ups and at the end of our practices. They pulled each other all year and it was our depth (today) that won it.”
“I think it was about sticking together honestly,” said Tomana, FSHS’s lone senior. “I’ve never seen a more supportive group of girls and that was everything.”
The Lady Polar Bears, who were shellacked by Winfield in early September during the low point of their season, finished the state meet with 59 points — 18 better than originally projected — to capture the program’s first set of back-to-back titles since the late ‘90s.
“We were all out there running for each other and doing our best for one another,” said Falkenstein, who came from behind Saturday to overtake her top rivals Rachel Withrow of Winfield and Erykah Christopher of East Fairmont to triumph for the state crown. “Our team is very close — we’re all friends and hang out — and I think that’s the thing that propelled us forward.”
While Fairmont Senior’s girls’ team rallied to complete its title defense, the Fairmont Senior boys’ squad came up just a wee bit short of its own momentous comeback as it gunned for the program’s first-ever three-peat after capturing Class AA/A state championships in 2018 and 2019. The Polar Bears turned in a gutty effort and nearly made up the 20-point projected gap between them and Class AA favorite Frankfort, but the Falcons’ depth and resilience prevailed as they took home a razor-thin 54-59 victory and the program’s first-ever state championship.
“We knew we were coming in as the underdogs,” said Fairmont Senior boys’ coach Dayton McVicker, “but we wanted to leave it out there so we could have a lot of pride in what we’ve done and I think we all did that. Everybody ran well and that was the best we had; if we run that race 10 times, we maybe win once.”
Frankfort was without its top runner in sophomore Garrett Ferguson due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, which set the stage for a potential Fairmont Senior upset, but the Falcons got three Top 10 finishes and had two other runners place in the Top 20.
Placing all five qualifying runners in the Top 20 was just enough for the Falcons to overcome what was a dominant performance by Fairmont Senior Logan Zuchelli, who, in the final race of his FSHS career, reached the ultimate landmark achievement as he captured the Class AA individual state championship with a time of 15:57.57.
“I just had the same mindset that I do for most of my races and that’s to try to take it from the gun and get an early lead to tell my competition, ‘You’re going to have to push to get up past me, or you’re in a race for second,’” said Zuchelli, who mashed the rest of the field by 30-plus seconds. “I’m very pleased with my race.”
“God, he’s come such a long way,” McVicker said of Zuchelli, who led the race wire to wire. “His freshman year, he was never in our Top 5 in any race; he was always our No. 6 and 7 runner. And to see him develop into such a great runner and to cap it off with that time and winning a state title, it’s awesome.”
Zuchelli was accompanied in the Top 5 by teammate and fellow senior Tyler Hayes, who finished off an accolade-laden career at FSHS with a fourth place finish at 16:41.87, his second-consecutive Top 10 nod at the state meet. Jasper Brown and Elijah Hannig also etched what is likely their final races with the Polar Bears, with Brown finishing 13th overall and Hannig at 20th overall. Sophomore Tyler Morris was Fairmont Senior’s final qualifying runner, coming in 29th place.
Along with Fairmont Senior’s state title and state runners-up finishes in the girls’ and boys’ races, respectively, East Fairmont also represented Marion County well, with the Bees finishing in fourth in both races.
Individually, along with the Fairmont Senior duo of Falkenstein and Zuchelli as state champs and Hayes in fourth place, Marion County had three other runners earn Top 10 nods.
For the East Fairmont girls, Christopher capped what will go down as one of the best running careers in school history with a third place finish at a time of 20:06.42. Christopher, who was the defending Class AA/A individual state champion entering Saturday, competed in the state meet every year of her career and amazingly never finished outside the Top 5; she won it all in 2019, took third place in each of 2017 and 2020, and came in fifth in 2018. For the EFHS boys, meanwhile, freshman Drew Moore debuted at the state meet with a scintillating performance that was advanced beyond his years. Moore achieved his goal of making the podium with a Top 10 finish as he came in ninth overall, clocking a 17:10.77.
“I was really pleased with Drew. I thought he did very well, and I’m happy for him too because he’s a hard worker,” East Fairmont coach Kenny Hibbs said. “I thought he ran smart with a good pace the whole time, and for him to get Top 10, that’s a big deal.”
And finally, as North Marion’s lone representative in the state meet, freshman Taylor Hess made the Husky faithful proud as he put all of Rachel on her back and swiped a podium spot, finishing eighth overall with a time of 20:49.32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.