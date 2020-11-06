FAIRMONT — It was the unique ability to rise to the season's every occasion no matter the deficit, no matter the odds that got Fairmont Senior back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. And on Friday, that everlasting knack for the clutch and unfazed mettle for the moment showed in full for the Lady Polar Bears as they played perhaps their best game of the season on the biggest stage of the season.
For almost the entire 80 minutes in Friday's Class AA-A state semifinal, the No. 3 Lady Polar Bears dazzled with their dynamism and flexed with their physicality as they authoritatively rolled past No. 2 Williamstown 4-1 and advanced to the state title game for the third time in school history.
Fairmont Senior, which crashed the state field as Class AA-A's No. 3 seed, will now play for a shot at history and the program's first-ever state championship when it takes on top-seeded Charleston Catholic on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
"Every time we go out on the field, we have the mentality that we want it more than our opponent," said Fairmont Senior sophomore Kate Gribben before Friday's game. "And we've created a family bond and have just become a great team honestly."
On Friday, that collective attitude and chemistry from the Lady Polar Bears were the seeds that turned them into a full-fledged powerhouse in their semifinal showdown against the favored Yellow Jackets. Their offensive attacks were pristine and precise. Their defense was sturdy and timely. And their midfield was feisty and enforcing.
"This was kind of a take-care-of-business kind of deal today," said Jeff King, Polar Bears head coach. "I think everybody played a solid game today. There wasn't anybody who played weak today.
"But you know what, I don't think we've played our best game yet, I think that's coming tomorrow."
While FSHS's victory was earned by way of a true team effort that saw lots of players have their moments, it was senior star forward Tricia Lemasters who took the grandest spotlight. Lemasters, who awed with her refined technical skills and impressed with her canny body positioning, ripped Williamstown to bits all game long as she scored three goals and delivered an assist to play a key part in all four of Fairmont Senior's points. Time and again, Lemasters left Williamstown defenders dazed and confused as she wiggled into open space and shimmied into shooting pockets. She repeatedly roasted the Yellow Jackets backline, freezing defenders in 1-on-1 situations with nifty footwork to get a step and spurning them in off-ball scenarios to provide a passing outlet.
Lemasters, who struck directly with goals in the 24th, 27th and 73rd minutes and recorded her assist on a score by Eden Williams in the 65th minute, was the Polar Bears' offensive fulcrum, but she was more of a comrade than a soloist in a Fairmont Senior offense that got contributions from across the board.
"Tricia, she gets the accolades because she's the one out there putting the ball in the net," King said, "but it took 10 others players to get those balls up there to her."
The team's midfielders in Gribben, Williams, Adaline Cinalli, Seneca Arbogast, and Emma Hedrick were the pillars who turned the tide of what was an even, back-and-forth game for the first 20 minutes; their work rates contesting 50/50s and challenging ball handlers sprung counters for the Polar Bears, and their open-field skills set up Lemasters for juicy scoring opportunities. All three of Lemasters' scores actually stemmed from balls played into the attacking third from the midfield, and two of them came directly off pickpocket steals by Cinalli and Hedrick that caught Williamstown's defense in an unorganized jumble.
"We always want to come out strong and fast and quick," Gribben said, "and we play a formation that is unlike almost any other team with a 3-5-2."
Lemasters' opening goal in the 24th minute, which came on a pass from the midfield, was the pivot point to a whirlwind opening 25 minutes that saw both squads unearth quality scoring opportunities. Williamstown goalkeeper Sophie Folwell tallied high-wire saves in the 8th and 15th minutes to prevent a pair of early FSHS goals, and then Fairmont Senior freshman defender Maura Stark broke up a Williamstown attack in the 18th minute that likely would have resulted in a Yellow Jackets score.
Following Lemasters' first score to make it 1-0, she quickly added another in the 27th minute in a 1-on-1 with WHS backup keeper Katie Pickering after Cinalli kickstarted the attack with an on-ball steal. The two goals in three minutes gave Fairmont Senior a 2-0 lead at the half.
Williamstown threatened on multiple occasions out of the break as the duo of junior captain Ella McMullen and classmate Natalie Chambers were electric for the Yellow Jackets all game long. But Fairmont Senior's defense hung tough time and again. FSHS junior goalkeeper Rebecca Cox was dynamite in the net with six saves, including big-time back-to-back stops in the 49th and 52nd minutes, and the backline of Alisha Hayhurst, Joshlynn Boone and Stark, along with an assist from defensive midfielder Sidney Greene, was disciplined in keeping all attacks and set piece entries into the box in front of them.
"They were tough. They didn't get here because they weren't," King said of the Yellow Jackets. "They possessed the ball well, they made a lot of good passes, and they had us chasing there at points. But we were able to get in and either disrupt their flow or kick the ball away from them."
After Fairmont's defense squashed any potential swings in momentum by Williamstown for the opening 25 minutes of the second half, Lemasters and Williams connected to deliver the Yellow Jackets a crusher in the 65th minute. The play materialized when Lemasters drew a swarm of WHS defenders on a carry down the left side and then whizzed a crosser past a lunging Folwell and to the inside foot of Williams who converted for the one-touch score.
The goal gave Fairmont Senior a 3-0 lead with just 15 minutes to play and essentially locked up the Lady Polar Bears' chance at history Saturday morning against perennial power Charleston Catholic.
"They're a good team, that's all there is to it," King said of Williamstown, "it's just that today was our day."
"We're all obviously really excited," said Greene, one of FSHS's senior captains, of Saturday's title game. "We haven't been to states since my freshman year so most of the girls hadn't even been here before. So yeah, we're really excited."
