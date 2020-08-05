Lady Polar Bears' star Washenitz announces commitment to WVU

FAIRMONT — One of West Virginia's brightest current high school stars is now one of West Virginia University's biggest future recruits as Fairmont Senior High rising junior basketball phenom Marley Washenitz officially made her verbal commitment via Twitter on Wednesday to join the Mountaineers as part of WVU women's basketball's 2022 class.
committed... @CoachShelby @CoachMikeCarey @CoachCraigWVU @CoachChrisWVU @WVUWBB pic.twitter.com/dmR856u3ut— MARLEY WASHENITZ (@mwashenitz) August 5, 2020
Washenitz was a Class AA all-state first team selection and a finalist for the Mary Ostrowski Award as the West Virginia high school player of the year this past season as a sophomore for Fairmont Senior, and she's also been a top player for the West Virginia Thunder this summer on the AAU circuit. Washenitz was also a Class AA all-state third team selection as a freshman two seasons ago when she led Fairmont Senior to the Class AA state championship as the title game MVP.
This past season, Washenitz averaged a double-double for the Lady Polar Bears averging 26 points and 10 rebounds a game. She also added over five assists and five steals per game en route to recording multiple triple-doubles throughout the season.
WVU coach Mike Carey and the Mountaineers were the first "Power 5" collegiate program to extend a scholarship offer last summer, with Virginia Tech and Boston College also eventually expressing plenty of interest.
Washenitz will enter the 2020-21 season as one of the top high school players in West Virginia and a leading candidate for the Mary Ostrowski Award.
This story will be updated.
