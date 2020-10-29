FAIRMONT — The goal that even got Fairmont Senior in position to begin with was a dramatic thriller that completely swung the momentum. But the goal that ultimately propelled the Lady Polar Bears back to the state tournament for the first time since 2017 was an all-timer that will live on in East-West Stadium’s lore of wild finishes.
With Fairmont Senior and Oak Glen locked in a 1-1 stalemate in sudden-death overtime to decide the Class AA Region I title and a state tournament berth in Beckley, FSHS sophomore Adaline Cinalli delivered the play of her life when she controlled the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and launched a perfect shot for a golden goal that gave the Polar Bears a heart-stopping 2-1 victory.
“I just took the shot and it ended up going in,” said Cinalli, who scored the game-winner with just 1:28 to play in the extra period. “I forgot it was a golden goal at the time, but then when I realized, I was just like, 'Oh my goodness. That’s crazy.’”
Cinalli’s clutch goal finally broke what had been a 1-1 tie for nearly 50 straight minutes between Fairmont Senior (16-2-1) and Oak Glen (17-3-1) who faced off for the regional crown on Thursday for the third time in the past four seasons, with the Polar Bears winning in 2017 and the Golden Bears winning in 2018.
"A tough game like that, it's definitely fun to win," said Cinalli, who also recorded an assist on Fairmont Senior's other goal of the night. "It was very nerve-racking, but we controlled the ball and ended up possessing it in their half at the end. Everybody said to give it all you have on that final possession and we did."
In a game that hung in the balance all night long, the overtime session was no different. Both teams mustered scoring opportunities before Cinalli let loose on the game winner, but the Golden Bears, in particular, unearthed a gem that will gnaw at what could've been in their quest for a third-consecutive trip to the state tournament. About midway through the period, the Golden Bears booted a longball to star forward Reese Enochs who got a step and broke into the open field only to see Fairmont Senior goalkeeper Rebecca Cox bolt from the goal and snatch the ball off her foot. It was the most crippling example of a night full of chances the Golden Bears just couldn't quite seize as they won corner kicks 6-1 and owned an 11-10 advantage in shots.
"It’s a story of finishing. We had plenty of opportunities and we didn’t finish, and then they happened to finish one in overtime,” Oak Glen coach Scott Wells said. "Our girls busted their rear ends and they played hard, but that's just how it goes — it is what it is.
"Soccer can be cruel.”
Cinalli's goal was the cold-blooded clincher, but it was another high-wire Polar Bears' score that knotted the game at 1-1 and put them in position to fight another day in the overtime. Down 1-0 with the first-half clock ticking under 15 seconds, FSHS churned the ball up the left flank, and, after Cinalli squirted a pass through to Tricia Lemasters inside the 18-yard box, Lemasters shrugged off a defender on her hip and needled a shot past Oak Glen keeper Alex Greenlief for a goal with just two seconds left in the half.
"We've had moments all season where we start slow and we have to play uphill instead of downhill, so we've gotten good at it," Fairmont Senior coach Jeff King said. "I hate that, but we've gotten good at it. One goal was nothing, and obviously we were able to overcome it and punch our ticket to Beckley."
"They got two scrambles in front of the net — the one in overtime and one with two seconds left in the half — and they ripped off two quality shots," Wells said of Fairmont Senior. "They deserved to win the game."
The score by Lemasters absolved of Oak Glen’s early lead, with the Golden Bears taking an initial 1-0 advantage in the fifth minute on a corner kick. On the set piece score, Enochs, the lifeforce of the Golden Bears' offense all night, broke out of a thicket to get a header on an entry kick from teammate Brooklyn Watts.
"The game went the way it does when we play teams about as equal as us, which Fairmont is," Wells said. "It's back and forth and you'll see teams possess every once in a while, but it's in spurts and that's what happened today."
Ironically, Fairmont Senior gobbled up the possession advantage in the majority of the first half following Enochs' goal, while Oak Glen then retaliated to seize the possession split in the second half on the heels of Lemasters' equalizer. Fairmont Senior exerted its control with gritty midfield work, such as winning 50-50s and racking up first touches out of the air; Cinalli and fellow middies Kate Gribben, Seneca Arbogast and Sidney Greene were especially impactful in dictating the terms of engagement in the midfield. Oak Glen, meanwhile, flipped the script in the second half by essentially boxing the Polar Bears into their own half and attacking third; senior captains Jori Alexander and Brooklyn Loveland strangled FSHS's passing lanes, while sweeper Mallory Hawkey safeguarded against counter attacks.
"It was just a back and forth game. We would have four or five minutes where we would have good possession, take a lot of shots and have the ball in their end, and then they would play over the top (to Enochs).
"So it went back and forth in a game between two great teams and we took it all the way down to the end and gave everybody a good show."
