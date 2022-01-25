FAIRMONT — With Fairmont Senior's girls basketball team sitting pretty at an undefeated 13-0, what more can an undefeated team accomplish?
How about finally getting all of the first-place votes in the latest Class-AAA AP Poll, where the Polar Bears now stand unopposed at the peak of.
Fairmont Senior has been atop the rankings since the preseason, but this week marks the first time they've monopolized the first-place votes. Coming off a win against Grafton, the Bears next face Wheeling Park on the road on Thursday.
Right on the Bears' heels are the dogs from up north. The North Marion Huskies rebounded from their first loss of the season against Robert C. Byrd with a 25-point win over Oak Glen and a win last night over Lincoln. In the wake of suffering their first defeat, North totaled 82 points in the poll, still good enough for the No. 2 spot in the poll but just barely ahead of the No. 3-ranked team.
The 10-2 Wayne Pioneers are sitting at third with 79 points, and they themselves are just ahead of the No. 4 Logan Wildcats, with 75 points.
Nitro and Byrd occupy the fifth and sixth spots in the most recent poll, and at No. 7 the East Fairmont Bees were knocked down a spot from their previous position of No. 6.
The Bees hadn't seen action since Jan. 15 when they took a loss to George Washington, the No. 10-ranked team in Class-AAAA. After a long layoff, East did not get it done against Bridgeport, but still sit at 7-4 on the year after the loss.
Philip Barbour and PikeView take the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, and the Ripley Vikings move into the top 10 this week with a 10-3 record.
For the boys side of the poll, there continues to be a bit of a jam up near the top. Logan remains at the top, and is strengthening their hold on the top spot in the eyes of the AP voters, with 98 total points, two off a perfect 100. The 9-0 Wildcats have eight first place votes.
The other two first place votes were split between the 8-1 Shady Spring Tigers, who remain in second place this week with 88 points, and the 10-0 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, who continue to sit in third, nabbing 80 total points this week.
It's unclear what more the Bears have to do to climb in the rankings, with an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points across 10 spotless games. Their most recent victory against rival East Fairmont — who will show up in these rankings a little down the line— was decided by 14 points, the second-closest game Fairmont Senior has played in all year. They take on Grafton on Wednesday, who likewise appear in the latest rankings.
There's a big drop-off in total points after the top three, as Wheeling Central takes No. 4 and Winfield takes No. 5 with 63 and 58 total points, respectively. The two teams swap positions from last week.
Elkins sits in the No. 6 spot, and Herbert Hoover jumps up one spot from last week to No. 7. the 8-3 Grafton Bearcats jump into the rankings this week at No. 8.
East Fairmont has hit a bit of a skid in the past three games, dropping each of them to Lincoln, Elkins and Fairmont Senior— no easy competition by any stretch. As a result, the Bees fall to 5-4 and fall to No. 9 in the most recent rankings after standing at No. 6 last week. They'll have a chance to get things back on track Wednesday against Bridgeport.
Tied with the Bees at No. 9 is the 8-3 Berkeley Springs Indians.
The season is just hitting it's stride, and heading into the week the objective for some teams is stay the course, for others it's to right the ship. No matter their goal, the means remains constant across all of the teams— go rattle off some wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.