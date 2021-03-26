SHINNSTON — A power outage at North Marion High shifted Friday's matchup between the Huskies and Lincoln from Rachel to Shinnston, and throughout a languid first half, it seemed the Huskies themselves were operating without any sort of electrical current.
But just as North Marion got back up and running just an hour or so after the outage earlier in the day, the Huskies too quickly reignited their spark out of the halftime locker room to zoom past the Cougars 61-30 and stay undefeated on the season.
"In the first half, we just didn't play with a lot of emotion and a lot of them looked like they were unsure of themselves. Maybe when the lights when out in school, they went home and took a nap, and it was one of those things where they should've stayed up and done something instead of coming here and just going through the motions in the first half," North Marion coach Mike Parrish said. "Lincoln made some shots there and they were breaking our press, but then in the second half, we came out and flew around a little bit and got ourselves straightened out, and we had a pretty good third quarter there."
North Marion (7-0) still sleepwalked its way to a 25-16 lead at halftime, but its offense was haphazard with ball security and at-the-rim finishing and its vaunted 2-2-1 press was a step behind jumping passing lanes and a beat slow springing traps. In the third quarter, however, the lights came on for the Huskies as they booked it in transition at every chance on offense and badgered Lincoln (3-7) into sporadic and shaky decision making on defense en route to a 25-7 quarter.
"It was just our intensity," said North Marion junior forward Katlyn Carson, who was a walking "Keep Out" sign in the paint with a whopping 12 blocks, to go with 12 rebounds and eight points. "We came out lethargic and not ready to move, didn't have energy, and we had a wake-up call basically (at halftime), because we needed to play and they could possibly win it if we don't play as our team."
Having shaken off any grogginess and on full alert, the Huskies pounced on the Cougars in the third period, as North Marion outshot Lincoln 52.6% to 12.5% and won the turnover battle 8-4 in the period.
Huskies' senior all-state guard Karlie Denham, who seemed to be about the only NMHS player with a pulse in the first half, kickstarted the second half revival with her defensive tenacity and offensive urgency from the first half. She orchestrated North's initial bucket in the period when she hit Carson for an assisted layup, and then went on to tick off a coast-to-coast deuce, a steal and hard-nosed finish in transition, and a deep buzzer-beating 3 in the quarter as well.
Denham finished with a game-high 19 points, and she also added four rebounds, four assists and seven steals for the Huskies. Sophomore Olivia Toland chipped in another 11 points for NMHS, to go with six rebounds, and three steals, and Carson also contributed her monster line of eight points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocks. Emma Freels scored seven points to go with six rebounds, five of which were offensive, and Adryan Stemple gobbled up 10 rebounds to pair with five points.
Sydney McDougal scored a team-high eight points for Lincoln, all of which came in the first half, and she also recorded six rebounds. Hannah Ferris contributed another seven points for the Cougars, and she yanked down a team-high nine rebounds. Madi Martin had team-highs in assists and steals, meanwhile, with four apiece.
"She was the only one really doing much in the first half," Parrish said of Denham, who had 11 points, three assists and five steals in the first half. "Adryan was rebounding well for us, but we weren't getting much on the offensive end from anyone. After we got down 5-0, we didn't really give up a lot of points, but we were missing a lot of layups and we weren't catching the ball clean, and in the second half, we did that."
North's struggles, coupled with a scrappy effort from Lincoln on the boards and defensively out of its 2-3 zone, allowed the Cougars to hang around early. Martin, Ferris and Emily Jett managed just well enough versus NMHS's full-court pressure, and McDougal slipped to the hoop for a couple of easy deuces. Ferris, McDougal and Megan Tucker, meanwhile, cleaned up the boards to sustain the Cougars' defense.
But in a trend that persisted all night long, Lincoln simply couldn't hit anything from the field as they shot just 16.3% (10-of-61) and turned the ball over 23 times. Part of the icy shooting was self-made as the Cougars missed plenty of open 3s and a handful of layups, but the other force at work was the domineering shadow of Carson's expansive arms and reactive hands.
All night long, she stonewalled Lincoln at the rim, as she sent fast break layups out of bounds with quick swats of one of her mits, forbade the passage of any shots out of the post, and absolutely buried the rack attacks of any guards who dared challenge her by going right at her body.
"At one point, I was like, 'I might as well stop blocking them and try to take a charge,'" Carson joked. "It takes a lot of awareness and just trusting my body with where I'm at on the court — it's taken a lot of time and effort and patience to get to be able to do all of that because, when I was a freshman, I didn't know how to handle (tracking the ball) to come up and steal it like I have."
With Carson on paint patrol and Lincoln unable to find any reprieve from the perimeter, the Cougars eventually lost pace with the Huskies once North got back to a semblance of its normal offensive groove. The Cougars shot just 2-of-16 from the field in the third and 2-of-15 in the fourth as North pulled away in the second half with Carson, Toland and Freels rediscovering their offensive touch alongside Denham's lead.
