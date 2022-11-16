FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies, Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and East Fairmont Bees will go on to face plenty of opponents throughout the swim season, but Wednesday, Marion County kept things in-house.
The swim season kicked off Wednesday with the Marion County Swim Meet taking place inside the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University.
For the girls side, Fairmont Senior won, accruing 192 points. East Fairmont came in second with 66 and North Marion came in third with 42.
The boys’ scores went in lock-step with the girls, as the Polar Bears came in first with 87 points, East came in second with 55, and North Marion came in third with 53.
In events where at least two of the three schools put forward a team or individual competitor, Fairmont Senior girls won seven events, while East Fairmont won two. For the boys, Fairmont Senior won five events, while North Marion won one.
The Polar Bears won all relay races Wednesday. Fairmont Senior’s team of Ashlyn Bennington, Audrie Smith, Alexis Ramsey and Caroline Hamilton won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.74. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Giana Armistead swapping in for Smith, Fairmont Senior won with a time of 1:54.28.
The Polar Bears’ Carter Southern, Braden Paul, Grant Broadhurst and Bradey McMullen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:10.05. Tyler Veltri in and Paul out of the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Bears won with a time of 1:51.97.
“It was good to get that first meet under our belts, so we could see where we’re at,” Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said. “We did some time trials before today, but this gets you a real idea of what we have. I see some bright spots, some room for improvement, and areas where they will improve with training over the course of the season.
“I’m really happy with the team I have, and hopeful they’ll come into their own as the season progresses.”
East Fairmont’s Breanna Waldron had a strong day at the season’s opening meet, winning two events and being part of a second-place relay team.
Waldron finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:15.51, and first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.83. Waldron anchored East’s second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, which included Waldron, Zoe Boyle, Makenna Layman-Cutlip, and Brooklyn Haddix. The team finished at 2:06.26.
“Our team did fairly well — we have a lot of new girls, and they were nervous,” East Fairmont coach Katie Sharpe said. “But they did really well for this being their first time ever in a swim meet. The boys did really well, we had a lot of returning swimmers for the boys team so they’re going to be pretty strong this year. The times looked good.”
North Marion got a winning effort from Steven Stewart in the boys 100-yard breaststroke, where Stewart swam a 1:30.28. Taylor Hess also finished second in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, while Gage Willis finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.
“I was 100% proud of what they did,” North Marion coach Tony Lopez said. “We have four completely new swimmers, and they were doing their first meet today. They pretty much killed it — they made personal bests, we did time trials in practice and they beat their time trial times. I saw nothing but good things and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”
Fairmont Senior’s Alexis Ramsey finished first in the girls 200-yard individual medley with a 2:27.42. The Bears’ Grant Broadhurst came in first in the boys 100-yard freestyle with a 55.84. Ashlyn Bennington beat out the field in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing at 5:43.61, and the 100-yard backstroke, finishing at 1:08.18.
In the boys 100-yard backstroke, Fairmont Senior’s Carter Southern finished first with a 1:09.01. The Bears’ Audrie Smith won the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:21.32.
In the 50-yard freestyle, with the most entries by far of any event, the Fairmont Senior girls took the top four spots. Caroline Hamilton came in first, followed by Giana Armistead, Myah Ferrell, and Stella Episcopo. North Marion’s Lanie Richards came in fifth out of the 23 entrants.
Eighteen boys competed in the 50-yard freestyle, with Broadhurst finishing first. After the Polar Bear, East’s Joshua McPherson and Dom Fantasia took second and third. Fairmont Senior’s Carter Southern placed fourth, and the Bees’ Andrew Franks took fifth.
Marion County teams will meet up twice more throughout the regular season, once around the mid-way point and again to finish off regular season competition before conference and regional meets.
