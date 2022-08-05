FAIRMONT — Marion County golf got back into the swing of things this week, when the Huskies, Polar Bears, and Bees all jumped back into match play, with some impressive performances in the opening days.
North Marion and East Fairmont went to Roanoke, West Virginia to compete with five other schools — Lewis County, Parkersburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, Bridgeport, and Robert C. Byrd— at the Stonewall Resort on Aug. 3.
North took third place on the day, while East finished sixth. There were only 13 strokes between the two finishes though, as the day was a close contest among the teams present.
Bridgeport took first place, shooting 337 as a team. The Indian’s Jayden Gregory earned medalist honors with an 82, while his teammates Brandon Stutler (84), Colton Gerhards (85), and Anthony Hazey (86) also turned in strong performances.
Second place Parkersburg was helmed by Hayden Leavitt, who shot an 89.
North Marion’s Will Lemasters played well in leading the Huskies to a third-place finish, shooting an 88.
Complete results from the two team’s outings at Stonewall Resort:
Bridgeport — 337
Parkersburg — 371
North Marion — 386
Buckhannon-Upshur — 391
Lewis County — 395
East Fairmont — 399
Robert C. Byrd — N/A
North Marion was at it again the very next day, this time joined by Fairmont Senior for the first leg of the Callaway High School Series Season Opener from Edgewood Country Club.
Out of 27 total teams present for the match, Fairmont Senior placed 10th and North Marion placed 16th. Winfield took first place, Cabell Midland took second, and Parkersburg South took third.
Fairmont Senior shot a 263 between their three qualifying scores from Landen Barkley (86), Logan Huffman (87), and Caden Musgrove (90).
North Marion shot a 281 as a team, with qualifying scores from Will Lemasters (86), Garrett Stanley (89), and Brady Anderson (100).
First-place Winfield fielded three players that shot between a 74 and a 79 on the par-71 course. Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr and St. Mary’s Trent Renner split medalist honors, both shooting 72.
North Marion and Fairmont Senior will see each other again shortly. They both travel to Parkersburg for the next leg of the Callaway High School Series in Parkersburg on Monday.
