FAIRMONT — The 2023 Big X All-Conference teams released Tuesday, highlighting the best of the conference, was headlined by two players and a coach from Marion County.
North Marion’s Cole Malnick was named Big X Player of the Year for the second straight season, while Fairmont Senior’s Dave Ricer was named Big X Coach of the Year and East Fairmont’s Connor Tingler was named Big X Pitcher of the Year.
Malnick takes home his second player of the year award after a senior season that saw the Husky pitcher/shortstop lead North Marion from the mound and the batter’s box.
After taking the Big X Player of the Year award following his junior season, Malnick managed to improve in several stat categories to earn back-to-back recognition. The Husky senior saw his batting average increase from .458 to .492, and upped his RBI, home run and triples total from last year. Malnick also lowered his ERA from 2.54 to a microscopic 1.59 as a pitcher.
As a whole, Malnick hit .492 with 26 runs scored, 32 RBI, eight doubles, three triples and four home runs. Malnick posted a 1.59 ERA in compiling a 3-3 record, striking out 60 and walking 19 in 41 innings.
His Huskies finished 13-9 this past year, Malnick helping North to a winning record each of his years on the team, including a state runner-up finish his sophomore season.
East Fairmont’s Connor Tingler was rewarded for a standout season on the mound with the Big X Pitcher of the Year award to cap off his senior season.
Tingler was a workhorse for East, turning in 61.2 innings of work over the course of the year, piling up 83 strikeouts and finishing with a 2.61 ERA.
Tingler went 3-3 for East Fairmont, who went 17-9 on the year with Tingler as their ace.
The senior hurler leaves the Bees as another great East Fairmont pitcher in the vein of Cole Peschl, David Carpenter, and others. Tingler posted a 1.47 ERA and 73 strikeouts in his junior season, where he was named first-team all-conference as a pitcher as well.
Fairmont Senior’s Dave Ricer takes home the Big X Coach of the Year award following a season in which he led the Polar Bears to a 22-6 record, 15-3 in-conference, including a nine-game win streak to open the year.
Ricer managed a team that changed greatly from 2022 to 2023 on the Bears’ way to a Big X Conference title, Fairmont Senior’s first since 2013. Fairmont Senior had six players named to the All-Conference teams.
Of the six, five Polar Bears made the first team, starting with Gunner Riley. Riley’s .426 batting average, .545 on-base percentage, four home runs, four triples, 48 runs scored and .741 slugging percentage led the Polar Bears. Riley also stole 21 bases and smacked eight doubles as his team’s leadoff man.
Hayden Jones made the first team for Fairmont Senior after posting a .410 average and .495 on-base, driving in 29 runs, scoring 22 times himself, hitting seven doubles and two home runs on the season. As a pitcher, Jones worked a 3.86 ERA to a 7-1 record, striking out 25 batters in 41.2 innings and allowing an opposing batting average of just .186.
Cam Peschl made the third Polar Bear on the first team, the sophomore hitting .385 with a .495 on-base percentage, scoring 35 runs and totaling 23 RBI. Peschl hit eight doubles and tied for the team lead with 21 stolen bases.
Fairmont Senior’s season-long shortstop Brody Whitehair made the cut for all-conference first-team after a sophomore season where Whitehair hit .365, with a .423 on-base and .600 slugging giving him an OPS above 1.000, the third Polar Bear to cross the 1.000 mark along with Riley and Jones. Whitehair stole 15 bases, hit eight doubles and three home runs to drive in 26 runs, scoring 29 times himself.
Dom Barone made first-team in the outfield after finishing with a .373 average, hitting four doubles and four triples to record 14 RBI and 19 runs scored. The junior sported a .425 on-base percentage and .492 slugging percentage on the season, and stole a dozen bases.
Along with Tingler, East Fairmont’s Danny Raddish earned recognition of his own, being named to the Big X All-Conference first-team after finishing his season with a .378 batting average and .571 on-base percentage thanks to drawing 32 walks throughout the season. The slugging first baseman finished with 17 extra base-hits, including two homeruns, in racking up 20 RBI.
Joining the five Polar Bears and Raddish on the first-team were Buckhannon Upshur’s Zach Calef-Boring and Landon Marple, Grafton’s Dustin Keener, Lewis County’s Joey Aman, Bridgeport’s Andrew Bell, Robert C. Byrd’s Nick George, Philip Barbour’s Alfred Isch and Tyler Sisson, and Lincoln’s Lance Hostuttler.
On the all-conference second team, Fairmont Senior’s Logan Canfield earned a selection after a productive year in the outfield and at first base. Canfield batted .369 with 18 RBI and 25 runs scored. The sophomore finished with a .470 on-base percentage and nine stolen bases, also recording a team-high 32 strikeouts in 30 innings to boot.
East Fairmont put two ballplayers on the all-conference second team, including senior Carter Brown. Brown hit .365 as East’s full-time cleanup hitter, recording 21 RBI, tied for the team-high, and garnering four extra base-hits. Brown finished with a .462 on-base percentage.
Owen Music also earned a second-team spot for the Bees, leading off for East all season while also getting it done on the mound. Music hit .278 with a .395 on-base, driving in 19 runs for the Bees. As a pitcher, Music went 7-1, going 50.1 innings and striking out 60 to help him to a sparkling 1.39 ERA.
Along with Canfield, Brown and Music, the second team was made up of Payton Bennett from Buckhannon-Upshur, Cole Mooney from Grafton, Zach James, Brayden Carter, Trenton Hunt and Grant Mealey from Lewis County, Zach Rohrig and Phil Reed from Bridgeport, Bryce Byrd from Robert C. Byrd, Cooper Floyd from Liberty, Cameron Biller from Elkins and Brady McNew from Preston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.