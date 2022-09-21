FAIRMONT — Conference gold was up for grabs earlier this week, as Green Hills Country Club hosted the 2022 Big 10 Tournament.
Bridgeport reigned supreme on the day and Preston County was runner-up. For Marion County’s teams, Fairmont Senior finished fourth, East Fairmont finished fifth, and North Marion finished seventh.
Liberty’s Jace Lancaster was named Conference Player of the Year on Monday, but it was Preston’s Briar Manko who shot the best score on the day, with a 74. Lancaster and Bridgeport’s Jaden Gregory were runners-up, both at 78, the only other two competitors to shoot in the 70’s.
After Bridgeport (334) and Preston (338), Grafton (345) came in third, Fairmont Senior (351) came in fourth, East Fairmont (361) came in fifth, Philip Barbour (363) came in sixth, North Marion (365) came in seventh, Buckhannon-Upshur (376) came in eighth, Lincoln (380) came in ninth, Lewis County (391) came in 10th, Elkins (396) came in 11th, Robert C. Byrd, (432) came in 12th, and Liberty did not field a team of four and did not qualify.
Fairmont Senior’s fourth-place finish was led by the usual suspects — Caden Musgrove who carded an 85, Landon Barkley who shot an 87, Logan Huffman who shot an 89, and Tristan Wolford who shot a 90.
East Fairmont finished right behind the Polar Bears, and finished in the Top 5 thanks to a pair of 87-stroke days from Tanner Bartholow and Greyson Stewart, a 93 from Blake Hunt, and a 94 from Wesley Pierce.
North Marion’s Will Lemasters continued his strong season by carding an 86 at the tournament. He was joined in the Huskies team score by Spencer Parrish and Brady Anderson, both of whom carded 91’s, and Logan McCartney, who shot a 97.
Preston’s Ryan Cool and Bridgeport’s Fred Wilhelm were named Co-Coaches of the Year on Monday.
Along with Jace Lancaster being named Conference Player of the Year, Briar Manko (Preston), Jaden Gregory (Bridgeport), Stephen Felton (Preston), Dustin Keener (Grafton), Brayden Stutler (Bridgeport), Aidan Scheme (Grafton), Caden Musgrove (Fairmont Senior), Brayden Cole (Philip Barbour), and Will Lemasters (North Marion) made the All-Conference First Team.
Landen Barkley (Fairmont Senior), Tanner Bartholow (East Fairmont), Greyson Stewart (East Fairmont), Anthony Spatafore (Bridgeport), Mason Halfin (Philip Barbour), Nick Anderson (Lincoln), Tanner Miller (Elkins), Colton Gerhards (Bridgeport), Andrew Chayce (Preston), Wyatt Poling (Grafton) and Logan Huffman (Fairmont Senior) made the All-Conference Second Team.
With the conference tournament in the books, the Class-AA Region 1 Championship is the next big date for the Huskies, Bees and Bears. Regionals are set for Sept. 26, back at Green Hills.
