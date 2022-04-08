FAIRMONT — When it comes to high school sports, Fairmont is a town divided.
Eastside and Westside battle each year in matchups that span a variety of sports and are doubtlessly circled on the calendar to decide bragging rights between the East Fairmont Bees and Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. High-profile milestones like 2020’s 100th East-West football game exemplify the reverence of the rivalry among Fairmonters, and the competition has given the players on the field and fans in the stands plenty of memories, good and bad.
But when lacrosse season comes around, the relationship changes a bit — from county rivals to comrades.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears lacrosse team is composed of players from not just Westside, but all of Marion County. Currently, three Eastside high schoolers are in their ranks — Josiah Smith, Justin Stinespring and Jackson Lilley.
The three Bees represent about half of the seven Eastside players that have suited up for the team in its short history. North Marion has had one player — Wilson Smith, who graduated high school in 2017 — suit up for the team.
With two rival schools coming together and sharing a locker room to represent Fairmont as a whole, surely there must be some animosity within the program, some battle-lines between the two factions.
Then again, maybe not.
“It’s not an adjustment at the high school level at all,” Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. “Most of these kids are playing at the middle school level together already. They’ve already built that bond, they already know each other, they already respect each other and it’s pretty seamless when they get to high school.”
“On the field, it’s just like we’re on the same team all the time,” Smith said. “We’ve played together for awhile, we’ll go and get food together, we do stuff together so we’re still all pretty close.”
Smith thought to join the team on somewhat of a whim in seventh grade, having heard about the program over the intercom during announcements at East Fairmont High. But in the years since then, Smith has shone on the field. The senior was an all-state honorable mention last year, recording 17 goals and 12 assists in his junior year. Smith already looks poised to exceed those totals this season, with the Polar Bears sitting at 4-2 so far.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Smith said. “Because if I couldn’t play on this team I wouldn’t be able to play lacrosse. So it really does mean a lot.”
The pursuit of a common goal is a powerful tool to bring people together, and as the Polar Bears put together a strong season, camaraderie among teammates tears down any barriers between East and West.
“It’s not really any different, having a kid from North Marion or Eastside to come in and play — they’re part of the team,” Westside’s Dom Stingo said. “We do take jabs at each other here and there, because Josiah played football, we played football, so there can be some jokes, some trash-talk there. But at the end of the day we’re a team, and we’ve been a team for a long time so it’s not really anything different for us.”
“Obviously the football teams play each other every year,” Tony Stingo said. “And we’ve got football players from both schools on the team — Stinespring and Smith play football at East and we’ve got three or four football kids from West-side here. They talk about that game and there may be a little bit of ribbing back and forth about little instances that happened during that game, but nothing that’s ever not good-natured.”
That type of ribbing was on display in real-time, as the players couldn’t help but joke around with each other while answering questions.
“We don’t have any problems,” West-side’s Jace Dalton, a first team all-state defenseman last season, said. “It’s cool, when we play other sports we go against him. So we give him a hard time, Josiah tries to fight people, and at the end of the day it’s all cool.”
“It still takes some getting used to,” Smith said. “You still stay true to the blue and gold, but we get along and everything, so it makes it easier — sometimes.”
“The biggest one’s [Coach] Tony, to be honest. He gives me the most crap, honestly he’s lucky I’m still hanging around.”
Behind the laughs, the cause of the unique dynamic on the team is a bit more sobering. Lacrosse is a growing sport, but for the Polar Bears, drawing from the entire county is not a luxury, but a necessity.
“We’re still the smallest program in the state with the exception of, I think, two other programs that might have fewer numbers,” Tony Stingo said. “The potential is there for it to be a luxury, but it would require everybody from both schools — and even North Marion — to be really on board with it and be really interested in helping grow it. Right now, to use the word ‘luxury’ doesn’t really reflect what we have here.”
The lacrosse program at Fairmont Senior is still young, and lacrosse is not officially sanctioned by the WVSSAC. Instead, lacrosse teams across West Virginia have formed the West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association — the WVSLA. The Polar Bears still follow all WVSSAC guidelines, with the exception of taking on students from other schools. In that way, being unsanctioned has allowed players like Smith to enjoy the sport, and players like Wilson Smith to go on to start for four years at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
“It’s nice to have this program,” said Dom Stingo, who finished with 19 goals and a team-leading 17 assists last season while being named first team all-state. “I’ve been playing ever since I was little, started when I was four years old. Me and my dad try to help build a community, build interest in Marion County.
“To build a middle school lacrosse program, that started from the ground up. Bringing those guys up to high school and building the program and a culture here. I think it’s gone very well, and I can’t wait to see where it goes in the future.”
For right now, Fairmont Senior houses the county lacrosse team, and the players from all different schools seem to have no problem coming together to play the sport. But off into the future, as lacrosse continues to spread, the possibility for another addition to the storied county rivalries is a tantalizing prospect.
“It could be a cool aspect,” Dom Stingo said. “To have another rivalry, another sport — East-side lacrosse, North Marion lacrosse. But I don’t see that happening for a while. A lot of people hear lacrosse, and they’ll go ‘ugh,’ but once you start playing, once you get into it and start learning a little bit about the sport — it’s really fun, super fast-paced, you’re never not doing something. It’d be really cool to expand and make new rivalries, but honestly I think that’d be way off in the future.”
“Ultimately for me, and for all of the county, the people who have been involved with the program for a long time, the ultimate goal is for East-side to maybe end up with their own team some day,” Tony Stingo said. “And for North Marion to maybe follow suit some years down the road. And certainly sanctioning by the WVSSAC would help us along that road, more schools would jump on board.
“That’s really it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.