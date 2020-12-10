FAIRMONT — All throughout the summer, Fairmont Senior grinded and worked with one goal and one team in mind as they adapted to the ever-evolving restrictions put in place from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, once the season started in the fall, the Polar Bears warded off adversity, both in the form of the pandemic and a 1-2 start, to stay the course and remain locked in on that one goal and that one team.
Finally, in November, the moment of truth arrived for Fairmont Senior in the form of a state semifinal showdown with Bluefield, the fourth consecutive postseason meeting between the two programs. The Beavers ended the Polar Bears’ season a year earlier in the state semis in 2019, but this time around, it was Fairmont Senior that triumphed with a 21-19 road victory at Mitchell Stadium and claimed the 2020 Class AA state championship.
“Whether it was the state championship or the semifinal, it doesn’t matter,” said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic after the victory. “For our program, after last season to come down here and play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium and redeem ourselves and even out this series by getting a win, whatever else you want to say in terms of a championship, or an asterisk, or if it’s official, it doesn’t matter.
“This validated our postseason right here.”
The win was the ultimate achievement for the Polar Bears to cap a 10-2 season and return to the top of Class AA with its second championship in three seasons.
Bartic’s Polar Bears were recognized for their championship efforts on this season’s West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class AA all-state team, where they landed a state-best seven players, including a pair of first teamers.
Leading the way for Fairmont Senior and the state is quarterback Gage Michael, who was named the offensive captain of the first team.
Michael, who was also an all-state first team selection in 2019, was a fantastic dual threat for the Polar Bears, rushing 177 times for 1,639 yards and 17 touchdowns and completing 119 of 206 passes for 2,084 yards and 28 scores. Michael also became the first player in FSHS program history to account for over 8,000 yards in his career.
Michael is joined on the first team by one of his primary protectors in senior offensive tackle Aidan Green. Green was the cornerstone of an FSHS offensive line that set the tone for a Polar Bears offense that averaged 438.4 yards a game, including 252.7 rush yards a game.
Fairmont Senior had another five players earn all-state second team honors. Wide receiver Alex Brophy, offensive lineman Will Runyan, defensive lineman Eric Smith, linebacker Nicky Scott, and defensive back/punter Evan Dennison were all named to the second team for the Polar Bears.
Offensively, Brophy caught 15 passes for team highs of 483 yards and 9 touchdowns for the season, while Runyan was a senior who played various positions across the line throughout the season, appearing at tackle, guard and center.
On the defensive side, Smith, a junior, led Fairmont Senior with eight tackles for loss this season to go with a sack. Scott, meanwhile, finished second on the team in total tackles as a senior with 82, and he tallied 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack. And Dennison snagged a team-high four interceptions and recorded six pass break-ups from his safety spot, in addition to punting nine times for 248 net yards.
Elsewhere in Marion County, North Marion, which finished the regular season 6-3 and reached the state quarterfinals, placed a pair of players on the Class AA all-state first team to match Fairmont Senior’s total. The Huskies were represented by standout junior receiver Tariq Miller and senior defensive end Garrett Conaway on the first team.
Miller, who was an electric playmaker for the Huskies, finished the season with team highs of 53 catches for 950 yards and 10 TDs. Factoring in his rushing contributions, Miller recorded 61 total touches for 1,064 scrimmage yards and 12 total TDs.
Conaway, meanwhile, was the spearhead of North Marion’s defense for a second straight season after earning all-state second team honors last season as a junior. Conaway also caught 22 passes for 346 yards and 5 touchdowns from his tight end spot on offense this season.
Marion County had another seven players receive all-state honorable mention. For Fairmont Senior, freshman receiver Jayden Cheriza and freshman linebacker Dylan Ours were named honorable mention. North Marion had a trio of players named honorable mention in two-way lineman Chase Duckworth, linebacker Tyler Curry and quarterback Brody Hall. And East Fairmont had safety Will Sarsfield and linebacker Adam Earls named honorable mention.
As for the rest of the state’s representatives on the all-state first and second teams, defensive lineman Riley Perkins of Clay County was named captain of the first team defense after recording 110 tackles (33 for loss), 14.5 sacks and two blocked kicks.
Poca, which was eliminated in the first round by its COVID-19 color designation, has four players on the first team: running back Ethan Payne, offensive lineman Gabe Keech, linebacker Dillon Taylor and defensive back Toby Payne.
For Oak Glen, Hunter Patterson earned offensive utility honors after rushing for 935 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 41 balls for 986 yards and 12 more scores, Kyle O’Connor is on the defensive line after recording 66 tackles and 11 sacks and Gage Patterson is a defensive utility after leading the Golden Bears with 101 tackles.
Sissonville placed three players on the offensive side of the ball after finishing first in the WVSSAC regular season ratings: offensive lineman Stevie Carpenter, utility Dylan Griffith and kicker Jaxson Haynes.
Bluefield has three first-teamers: wide receiver Brandon Wiley, offensive lineman Derick Flack and linebacker Shawn Mitchell.
Offensive lineman John Bittinger and linebacker Jansen Moreland are choices from Frankfort, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs before Mineral County was hit hard by the pandemic.
Herbert Hoover’s first-team duo is defensive back Andrew Rollyson and defensive utility Devin Hatfield.
Robert C. Byrd, which advanced to the semifinals before Harrison County went orange, is represented on the first team by running back Jeremiah King, who carried 189 times for 1,718 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Independence running back Atticus Goodson joins Ethan Payne and King in the backfield.
Keyser’s Drae Allen is an offensive utility selection after rushing for 1,205 yards and 18 touchdowns for the No. 7 Golden Tornado.
Point Pleasant’s Ryan Duff is on the defensive line after posting stats of 75 tackles (12 for loss) and seven sacks.
Winfield’s John Covert completes the linebacker corps.
Liberty Raleigh’s Sean Pennington intercepted six passes to go with 34 tackles at defensive back.
Braxton County’s Jett Cogar (utility) and Elkins’ Peyton Isner (punter, 36.0 average with a long of 58) round out the first-team defense.
Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb and Liberty Raleigh defensive back Braden Howell are the second-team captains.
Class AA All-State Football Team
Selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First team offense
QB – Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, Sr. (Captain)
RB – Ethan Payne, Poca, Sr.
RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.
RB – Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.
WR – Tariq Miller, North Marion, Jr.
WR – Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.
OL – Derick Flack, Bluefield, Sr.
OL – Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
OL – Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville, Sr.
OL – John Bittinger, Frankfort, Sr.
OL – Gabe Keech, Poca, Jr.
UT – Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.
UT – Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.
UT – Drae Allen, Keyser, Sr.
K – Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville, Jr.
First team defense
DL – Riley Perkins, Clay County, Sr. (Captain)
DL – Garrett Conaway, North Marion, Sr.
DL – Kyle O’Conner, Oak Glen, Sr.
DL – Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant, Sr.
LB – Dillon Taylor, Poca, Sr.
LB – John Covert, Winfield, Sr.
LB – Jansen Moreland, Frankfort, Sr.
LB – Shawn Mitchell, Bluefield, Sr.
DB – Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.
DB – Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, Soph.
DB – Toby Payne, Poca, Jr.
UT – Jett Cogar, Braxton County, Sr.
UT – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Jr.
UT – Gage Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.
P – Peyton Isner, Elkins, Sr.
Second team offense
QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield (Captain), Sr.
QB – Nick Chaney, Oak Glen, Sr.
RB – Caleb Bower, Wyoming East
RB – Peyton Thompson, Berkeley Springs, Sr.
WR – Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
WR – Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
OL – Josh Reilly, Wyoming East
OL – Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
OL – Payton Hawkins, Lincoln, Sr.
OL – Brock Truman, Herbert Hoover, Jr.
OL – Justin Roberts, Roane County, Sr.
UT – Gavin Root, Keyser, Sr.
UT – Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh, Sr.
UT – Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant, Sr.
K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover, Soph.
Second team defense
DL – Gabe Ryan, Keyser, Soph.
DL – Paxton Shuman, Oak Glen, Sr.
DL – Brock Robinette, Frankfort, Sr.
DL – Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior, Jr.
LB – T.J. Guire, Elkins, Sr.
LB – Claude Bauer, Roane County, Sr.
LB – Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
LB – Will Kuhn, Lewis County, Sr.
DB – Jay Cook, Poca, Sr.
DB – Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh, Sr. (Captain)
DB – Dante Ramirez, Elkins, Sr.
UT – Trevor Lowe, Nitro, Jr.
UT – Braeden Murray, Sissonville, Jr.
UT – Zion Powell, Keyser, Sr.
P/UT – Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Caleb Alllawat, Nitro; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs; Caleb Atha, Clay County; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Ian Baker, Grafton; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Bobby Bart, Lincoln; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant; Nathan Beller, Wayne; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Ethan Bowens, Wayne; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Colton Casto, Clay County; Jayden Cheriza, Fairmont Senior; Baine Cogar, Braxton County; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Tyler Cox, Braxton County; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Tyler Curry, North Marion; Kaden Delaney, Grafton; Anthony DiMatteis, Weir; Logan Dodrill, Liberty Raleigh; Travis Donahew, Point Pleasant; Caden Dotson, Logan; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; A.J. Dunbar, Poca; Adam Earls, East Fairmont; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Chayse Evans, Keyser; Jackson Foster, Sissonville; Daylin Goad, Mingo Central; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover; Brady Grimmett, Independence; Brody Hall, North Marion; Jordan Harvey, Independence; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring; Cole Hiett, Frankfort; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Chandler Johnson, Wyoming East; Andrew Irvine, Grafton; Logan Isom, Independence; Garrett Kesterson, Nicholas County; Logan Kinser, Frankfort; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Matt Malik, Oak Glen; Klay Matthews, Scott; Devin Mayers, Liberty Harrison; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Levi Moore, Lincoln; Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Drew Pritt, Braxton County; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Daniel Reed, Westside; Gage Reitter, Weir; Ty’mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Aiden Slack, Logan; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Corey Townsend, Logan; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Rodney Vandevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Zane Wamsley, Point Pleasant; Andy Westfall, Frankfort; Colton Williams, Liberty Raleigh; Jordan Hayes, Logan; and Cameron Hensley, Logan
