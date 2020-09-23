Marion County quarterbacks rank 2, 3, and 4 in passing yards

FAIRMONT — The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again.
The ever-changing landscape of high school football in West Virginia brings some new faces to Fairmont this week.
East Fairmont will host Cameron on Thursday, while Fairmont Senior will take on Musselman on Friday at East-West Stadium.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams for both Fairmont squads.
The Bees are hoping to pick up their first win of the season against the Class A Dragons who come in with a 2-1 record.
The Polar Bears are hoping to bounce back from a hard-fought loss to Class AAA Bridgeport against another Class AAA foe in the Applemen (2-1).
North Marion will host Lincoln as the Huskies hope to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King continues to lead the Big 10 in rushing, despite having his first sub-200-yard game.
King has 654 yards on 47 carries and leads the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Elkins’ T.J. Guire is second with 372, followed by Liberty’s Sayveon Beafore (346), Bridgeport’s Cam Cole (297) and Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael (263).
Michael and Beafore are tied for second in the Big 10 with five rushing touchdowns each.
North Marion’s leading rusher is Hunter Kuhn with 221 yard in eighth. East Fairmont is paced by Will Sarsfield with 121 yards on the ground.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez has taken over the conference lead in passing with 658 yards. He’s followed by the trio of Marion County quarterbacks — North Marion’s Brody Hall (610), the Polar Bears’ Michael (462) and East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks (242). Lincoln’s David Tate, who finally got to see action for the first time this season, rounds out the Top 5 with 179 yards.
Lopez leads the way in touchdown passes with seven and Hall is second with five. Grafton’s Blake Moore has three and Michael two.
North Marion’s Tariq Miller continues to hold down the top spot on the Big 10 receiving leaderboard.
Miller has 16 receptions through three games. RCB’s Bryson Lucas is second with 11, East Fairmont’s Joel Myers and Lincoln’s Corey Prunty are tied for third with 10 each and Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison has seven.
Lucas has the most receiving yards so far with 268, just three ahead of Miller at 265. There are only three other conference players with over 100 yards receiving — Dennison (160), Myers (139) and North Marion’s Garrett Conaway (125).
Lucas and Miller are also one-two in touchdown catches. The Flying Eagles receiver has four to Miller’s three.
Robert C. Byrd’s King is the Big 10’s scoring leader with 60 points. He’s almost doubled the output of second place — Liberty’s Beafore with 34 points.
Fairmont Senior’s Michael and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore are tied for third with 30 points and RCB’s Lucas has 24.
Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas and RCB’s Cameron Clark pace the conference kickers with 17 points each. They are trailed by Lincoln’s Luke Wentz (8) and North Marion’s Malachi Funkhouser and Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott with six each.
Thomas has kicked the conference’s longest field goal at 33 yards and Wentz leads the way with two made field goals on the season.
