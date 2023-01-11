FAIRMONT — After multiple meetings with parent groups over the last few weeks, Marion County Schools have widened their search for athletic training personnel, posting jobs for “limited athletic trainers” akin to the personnel provided during the previous high school football season.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said the district has new job postings “as a plan B” while the district continues to look for fully-certified athletic trainers for each of their middle schools and high schools, Fairmont Senior, North Marion and East Fairmont.
Currently, the district does not employ any athletic trainers, dealing with what has been described as a nationwide shortage in the field of athletic training.
“Other districts across the state and nation there’s a supply shortage of certified trainers,” Heston said. “And that’s the obstacle we face.”
Official West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission policy requires the presence of athletic trainers only for football season, with no requirement to have trainers for all other sports. To meet that requirement back in the fall, Marion County Schools sought to credential licensed practical nurses and registered nurses to act as special “limited athletic trainers.”
Those special credentials are granted through the West Virginia Department of Education, who recently confirmed that the credentials remain valid throughout the school year.
“We did receive confirmation from them in writing this week that we would be able to use that credential for other athletics,” Heston said. “We were waiting for that, and I believe they are working on their end to update policy and credentials so that opportunity can be offered to other school districts who might want to do the same thing.”
Heston said the jobs were described as “as-needed.” If the district fills it’s three fully certified athletic trainer positions, the limited athletic trainers would not be used.
With the positions now created, interest has already reached the ear of Marion County Schools.
“We have had five individuals who have reached out to us,” Heston said. “They are interested and considering applying for that plan B option just to get us through what we have been experiencing here in Marion County Schools.”
The district has also recently received interest for one of their fully certified athletic trainer positions — the district’s maintains the position that they would like to fill each of the three budgeted positions. Heston pointed to the collaboration with parent groups for the spread of information and networking as important to the effort.
With interest in both the limited athletic trainer and fully certified athletic trainer positions, Heston regarded the development positively.
“I feel like we’re making progress in the right direction,” Heston said. “Until we get three fully certified athletic trainers in Marion County schools, we’ll work on plan B.”
