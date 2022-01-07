FAIRMONT — While many students in Marion County schools doubtless enjoyed their snow day on Friday, the area’s high school athletes may have a different feeling accompanying them.
Thursday’s early dismissal of schools and Friday’s cancellation carried the added consequences of postponements and rescheduling of several games across several sports.
The highly-anticipated cross-town rivalry matchups of East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior basketball — with the girls set to play on Thursday, and the boys Friday — were cancelled, and no make-up dates have been announced just yet.
North Marion’s scheduled boys basketball game for Friday at Elkins has also been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16. This comes two days after their contest against Buckhannon-Upshur was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the team’s Facebook page. The team is looking into makeup dates.
The Huskies girls basketball game, set for Thursday, which likewise pitted them against Elkins, was also postponed due to the weather that night.
Another event with a lot of steam behind it, West Fairmont Middle School’s first ever 16-team wrestling tournament, the Fairmont Field House Classic, was moved from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
County swim teams also faced some adversity, though not because of inclement weather. Parkersburg’s Penguin Invitational, set to host 14 programs including Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont, was cancelled due to COVID issues within teams that were supposed to attend.
Likewise, COVID protocol enforcement within the Fairmont State women’s basketball program has led to them postponing their game against Notre Dame College, originally scheduled for Saturday.
While the country has been at the mercy of COVID for multiple seasons now, as we get into the heart of winter, teams also have to contend with the poor conditions that come along with the season.
