FAIRMONT — A long season is quickly approaching it’s zenith for track and field, with the state meet at Laidley Field less than a week away for Class-AA.
East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion all have plenty to be excited about for the trip to Charleston on May 18 and 19, with the three schools each sending off full crews of athletes to represent their schools.
North Marion, after taking second place at the state meet last year, is running it back with much of the same pieces they had in their silver-medal season, but with some reinforcements as well.
“It is pretty much the same crew, but with some additions too,” North Marion track and field coach Jeff Crane said. “We’ve picked up some new people, we’ve got 16 girls in 16 events. We’ve got some freshmen that really came on for us, like Maylie Bland and Isabella Richards. We’ve got Addie Elliott back from injury this year. She is a big addition to our shuttles teams, our 4x8.
“Natalie Hibbs is another freshman. She filled in for us at the beginning of the year when we had some injuries, and that’s really paying off for her, she’s going in the 4x1 with those guys. Isabella Haymond is another new addition, she’s boosted our 4x8 relay and our 4x4.”
The newest crop of Huskies were a much-anticipated addition to North’s track team, as Crane saw their potential even before coming to high school.
“Seeing them in junior high, we knew how much they could help us,” he said. “It wasn’t so much a surprise, more just working to get to the level that they needed to be at. All winter they worked, and it’s really paying off for them. They’ve really helped us out a lot, to have them along with the people we had returning from last year.”
Crane and the Huskies are hoping to do well in the relays, where their 4x400 meter relay place second at state last year. Abby Masters, Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker and Isabella Haymond compose that team this year. Masters, Hine, Parker and Rylee Delovich make up their 4x200 meter relay team. North Marion also goes into state with the No. 1 ranked shuttles team, with Delovich, Maylie Bland, Isabella Richards and Addie Elliott forming the team.
North sends 16 girls to Charleston, and nine boys. Standouts in field events like Malachi Funkhouser, Dylan Composky, Tariq Miller, and Tristin Glasscock highlight the much-improved men’s group.
“They are a very competitive team, they are so much better this year than in the past year,” Crane said of the boys. “You’ve got a few more people coming out, and the competitive level of the team has really picked up this year, and they’re having a really good season.”
Field events in general have been a great source of improvement for North Marion, and Crane hopes it may be the missing piece to achieving even higher heights at state.
“The biggest improvement on our team has been our field events,” Crane said. “The high jump, long jump, pole vault — we’ve had some kids really step up in places that we didn’t have last year. I think that’s been one of the biggest things that’s put us over the edge from last year, is points in those field events. Lanie Richards, Cierra Parker, Maylie Bland, Isabella Richards, we’re going to meets and they’re really coming through for us. I think they’re a big reason why we got that Big 10 conference championship. We got big points out of our field events that we weren’t getting last year. They deserve some credit.”
Down the road in Fairmont, East Fairmont is gearing up for a trip to Laidley Field that surprised their coach of 20 years, Ken Hibbs.
“This is my 20th and last year as a track coach,” Hibbs said. “We’ve been up-and-down over the decades, you’re always going to have that. Going into the season, I wasn’t sure how good we were going to be. We had some good meets, but for us to send 10 girls and 15 boys, it makes you feel pretty good.”
Mixing-and-matching athletes to different events — no matter their previous exposure to them — drew good results for the Bees, who are sending individuals and relays of both boys and girls to states.
“We do a lot of evaluation preseason, and experimentation during the season,” Hibbs said. “And hopefully when you get to the end of the season you’re putting them in a place you think they can best compete. We’ve got a pole vaulter qualifying, he’s never pole vaulted until this season. We’ve got this mixture — it’s going to be very difficult for us to score next week, but we have 10 girls and 15 boys, which we’d never have guessed a few weeks ago.”
East’s track and field crop is made up of some returning athletes, but also some impactful newcomers, who are picking up track for the first time in their high school careers.
“A few returnees, but mostly new kids,” Hibbs said of his qualifying batch. “We have a senior, Will Sarsfield, who’s never run track before and he’s participating in three events [at state]. We have freshman kids, it’s obviously their first time. We have a sophomore girl, Marissa Haymond, this is her first track season ever— did not run in middle school, was injured last year, and she’s running three events. It’s pretty exciting.”
East sends three relays from both the girls and boys sides to Charleston, as well as individuals — especially on the boys’ side, where athletes like Dakota Dammeyer (discus, shot-put), Ben Cyphers (discus), Landen Larnerd (200, 4x200), Jaden Dawson (110), and Levi Carpenter (pole vault) make their way to state.
Though in his last year at the helm, Hibbs is managing his squad with the future in mind, with his staff prioritizing garnering experience at state versus maximizing their point-scoring potential.
“Some years you go into regionals hoping to place kids so you can score well in Charleston, in the state meet,” Hibbs said. “And some years you place kids in events in regionals hoping just to get them there, to give them experience, maybe help them for next year. This year is mostly one of those— doing whatever we can to get them there, hopefully in the future they get a little better.”
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are likewise enjoying the help of what was a wave of newcomers to the track and field team. They found their team split coming into the year — with many returning athletes on the girls’ side, and newcomers on the boys’ side, but now nearing season’s end, both are primed to impress.
“On the girls side especially, we have a lot of returners,” Fairmont Senior track and field coach Dayton McVicker said. “We had a really good showing last year, and we had only one senior last year that graduated. Our spring relays are comprised of mostly the same girls. We have maybe three or four girls who are having their first ever state meet appearance. They’re on relays, and then in the high jump we have Meredith Maier, who’s a senior, but it’s her first year doing track and she made it there.
“On the boy’s side, we do have a lot of new faces. I don’t think anyone of our guys’ side has an all-state honor at this point. We have a lot of first-year sprinters from the football team. Our long-distance boys graduated last year so we have a whole lot of new faces going down there.”
The four-man band of Jaden Moore, Germain Lewis, Landon Tasker and Trey Longwell — indeed all football players in the fall — have transitioned seamlessly into track and field in qualifying for multiple relay events at state.
“The boys sprint team, the 4x1, 4x2, they’ve been really surprising,” McVicker said. “Jaden Moore, Germaine Lewis, Landon Tasker and Trey Longwell, those guys I wasn’t expecting to see this track season, because they’d never done it before. They’ve come out, and you can tell that they’ve been coached well in the fall, in football, because as the meets get more serious they just keep getting faster and faster.
“It’s been really impressive, they know when it’s go time and they keep improving. I wouldn’t be surprised if they take home the state title next weekend. It’s going to be tight between us, Bluefield and Point Pleasant on those sprint races, but these guys are gamers and I’d say they’ve probably been the biggest surprise this year.”
As for how they came to choosing to participate this year, it seems like it came down to a combination of influences both internal and external.
“I’m really not sure,” McVicker said of their reasons for joining. “They’re all juniors except Jayden Moore. Landon Tasker came in from Maryland, and he’d always ran track there. I’m not sure what got them to come out but I’m really glad they did. Honestly I think it was our upperclassmen on the girls team. We share a facility and our girls and guys have always been social, so I think our girls have been trying to recruit some of these football guys, and this year they were successful.”
The quartet hopes to bolster the boy’s group, while the girls have a well-established track record that they hope to continue in Charleston. The Bears’ 4x100 girls relay team won at state last year, and they all return for another go-round, and enter Laidley Field with Paytyn Neal, Maddie Awbrey, Marin Parker and Gracie Lamb ranked No. 1. Lydia Falkenstein also makes her way back to state to compete in distance running events,
“They’ve been mainstays the past couple years,” McVicker said.
The three teams earned their spots in state by way of Wednesday’s Region I Meet at North Marion High. Region I has long been known as a highly talented region, in no small part due to the three Marion County teams. The competition has pushed the trio of schools to work hard, even before state.
“Region one every year is the deepest region in the state,” McVicker said. “We see grade-A competition, so we’ve kind of already tuned for the state meet and ready to role. Some of the other regions, there’s just no competition at regionals, so they don’t have to work too hard to qualify, whereas we do. I think everybody’s in a really good place.”
The ‘Grade-A competition’ serves as a barometer for success at state in a way too, with many runners and competitors facing off against the same caliber of opponent they’ll see in Charleston.
“Our region is some of the toughest competition in the state,” Crane said. “I think our region, and our conference, has some of the most competitive people in the state of West Virginia. Running against tough teams like that all year, that can help in the end.
“The Big 10 conference will test anybody. We’ve had events in the conference meet where eight of 10 people were ranked in different events, right in our conference. If you have success in our conference, it’s no guarantee you’ll have success at the state meet, but it’s against a level of competition that you know is going to prepare you for that.”
The preponderance of talent in Region I also makes passing through the meet and into state competition a difficult affair, with some athletes fighting for at-large qualification with scores that would top other regions.
“You look online, you see those little asterisks beside the at-large qualifiers, we have way more than anyone else,” Hibbs said of East Fairmont’s history at regionals. “Frequently we will have an individual or a relay place seventh, not even score points at the regional meet, but they’re fast enough or their throws are good enough that they still get to advance to the state meet because of their performance.”
