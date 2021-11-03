FAIRMONT — Friday’s impending matchup between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (4-4) and the East Fairmont Bees (5-4) has been a highly anticipated game for its 101-year history.
This year, however, there is an added wrinkle that goes beyond the usual rivalry excitement. This year, a likely playoff berth is on the line.
With the final week of the regular season rapidly approaching, both the Bees and the Polar Bears sit on the precipice of postseason play. With the playoffs set for a 16-team field, East Fairmont currently sits at 19 and Fairmont Senior at 20, according to WVSSAC’s Football Rankings.
“It’s winner’s in, loser’s done for the season,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “It’s unique, something that hasn’t happened too many times in the rivalry game itself. There’s a little extra flavor to it and I think we’ll be expecting a sellout crowd and a lot of excitement Friday night, a lot of anticipation.”
Both teams are rolling off of convincing wins — Fairmont Senior shut out Elkins 53-0 at home, and East Fairmont left Weston with a 34-18 win over Lewis County. With such a pivotal final game ahead of them, players are feeling as though the playoffs are starting a week early.
“It brings a lot of excitement to the game,” Fairmont Senior’s Koby Toothman said. “And this game is like a playoff game, we consider this a playoff game. If we lose this game, we’re not in the playoffs.”
“We know what’s at stake,” East Fairmont’s Will Sarsfield said. “But we’re not going to treat it any different, we’re not going to treat West any different, we’re going to go right at them like they’re any other team.”
The annual game has been the stage for somewhat similar situations in the past.
In the 2007-08 season, East Fairmont finished the regular season 8-2 when they defeated Fairmont Senior 27-21 in a game where, had the Polar Bears won, they might have made the playoffs. The next year, in the 2008-09 season, Fairmont Senior narrowly made the playoffs as a 14 seed in spite of dropping the regular season finale to the Bees.
But a scenario like Friday’s — with not one, but both teams playoff aspirations on the line — is an extra motivator that only adds to the years of history behind the game.
For East Fairmont, that motivator extends back to a goal they set at the beginning of the season to achieve something the team hasn’t since that 2007-08 season.
“That was one of our things back in August, one of our goals was to play one more game,” East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. “So obviously that’s a goal for us — I think for Fairmont Senior that’s probably an expectation, they expect to be in the postseason every year, and kudos to them for getting to that point. For our kids, we’re excited that in week 11 we have an opportunity to do that. We haven’t had that opportunity in a long, long time here. There’s no doubt between a rivalry and a playoff berth at large that there’s a little extra on the table.”
Friday’s cross-town rivalry clash won’t be the only important matchup for Class-AA. There is ample room for rankings shake-ups, with No. 16 Shady Springs takes on No. 13(tie) Liberty-Raleigh, No. 15 Keyser plays No. 13(tie) Frankfort, No. 18 Winfield plays No. 5 Point Pleasant and No. 12 Logan takes on No. 1 Herbert Hoover.
