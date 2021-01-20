FAIRMONT — Going into the 2020 season last fall, Fairmont Senior’s main ticket back to its fourth state championship game in five years was always the talent and intangibles of star quarterback and defensive back Gage Michael.
But by the time the Polar Bears made good on that goal to return to the title game via a 21-19 road victory over rival Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium on Nov. 28, it was clear Fairmont Senior had many more arrows in its quiver than simply Michael’s day-to-day brilliance.
The Polar Bears, instead, were a complete team, a championship squad based on the merits of the collective roster and led by the abilities of one of the program’s most accomplished players in Michael.
“A whole year’s worth of work finally paid off,” said Michael, following the team’s win over Bluefield, which eventually secured the Polar Bears the Class AA state championship after the Super Six championships were cancelled due to COVID-19. “We didn’t even know if we were going to get to have a season 3-4 months ago, but the way it ended (here) is so sweet. It’s an amazing feeling.”
In recognition of Fairmont Senior collecting its second Class AA state championship in three seasons and climbing back to the top of the entire state, it’s no surprise the Polar Bears make up the bulk of this year’s All-Times West Virginian football team which consists of Marion County’s top performers.
Fairmont Senior lands a county-best eight players on the 13-player All-TWV squad, with Michael earning the TWV’s top honor as the 2020 Times West Virginian Player of the Year. Michael was also named captain of the Class AA all-state first team this season and won the 2020 JR House Award as the top quarterback in all of the state regardless of classification.
Michael capped his legendary career at FSHS with an all-time season this fall when he went 119-of-206 for 2,084 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air and rushed for 1,639 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, all en route to leading the Polar Bears to a 10-2 overall record. In his two seasons as Fairmont Senior’s starting quarterback, Michael threw for 4,474 yards and 55 touchdowns and rushed for 3,192 yards and 39 touchdowns, and he also became the first player in school history to eclipse 8,000 yards of total offense for his career.
Over that span, Michael went 21-3 as a starter, including the 2020 state championship.
“When your best all-around football player on offense and defense…when he’s that competitive, I think it spreads to everyone else,” Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said. “If it’s a competition, he’s trying to win it, no matter what the case may be. Everything that we do, to the best of his ability he’s going to try to win.”
While Michael garnered the TWV Player of the Year, North Marion’s duo of senior Garrett Conaway and junior Tariq Miller take home the TWV’s other top honors. Conaway has been named the TWV Defensive Player of the Year, and Miller has been named the TWV Offensive Player of the Year.
Conaway was a stalwart on the Huskies’ defensive line as a senior as he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses en route to Class AA all-state first team honors. Miller, meanwhile, was a dynamite playmaker for the Huskies’ offense from his wide receiver spot, recording county-highs of 53 catches, 950 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns to join Conaway on the Class AA all-state first team.
Conaway and Miller were both two-way leaders for North Marion, with Conaway also making an offensive impact at tight end and Miller acting as the team’s top cover man defensively in the secondary. The duo were at the forefront of North Marion’s 7-4 season and path to the Class AA state quarterfinals, where its season ended to Bluefield.
The trio of Michael, Conaway and Miller were all shoe-ins on the All-TWV team, where they were joined by 10 other players. Fairmont Senior led the three county teams with eight representatives, including Michael, while North Marion had four players make the squad, including Conaway and Miller, and East Fairmont rounded out the group with one selection.
For Fairmont Senior, Michael was joined on the All-TWV offense by running back Kieshawn Cottingham, wide receiver Alex Brophy and offensive linemen Aidan Green and Will Runyan. FSHS also had defensive lineman Eric Smith, linebacker Nicky Scott and defensive back Evan Dennison earn spots on the All-TWV defense.
Seven of Fairmont Senior’s eight total representatives on the All-TWV team also garnered Class AA all-state selections this season. Green, who will continue his football career in college at Johns Hopkins University, was named to the Class AA all-state first team as an offensive lineman, while each of Brophy, Runyan, Smith, Scott and Dennison were named to the Class AA all-state second team at their respective positions.
For North Marion, Conaway and Miller were each All-TWV team picks as their respective defensive end and receiver positions, and they are joined on the team by offensive lineman Chase Duckworth and linebacker Tyler Curry, both of whom were all-state honorable mention selections.
East Fairmont’s solo honoree to round out the All-TWV team is defensive back Will Sarsfield. Sarsfield was also an all-conference pick this season and an all-state honorable mention selection.
