FAIRMONT — Before the season began, the East Fairmont Bees were of one mind about their goal. Coaches and players alike wanted to compete for a playoff spot in year four of head coach Shane Eakle’s tenure, and after five games, the Bees are poised to do just that.
The Bees have bounced back and forth between wins and losses in 2021, never putting together a winning or a losing streak on the way to their current 2-3 record. Their most recent game — a loss to Bridgeport — came to be after both teams’ original opponents bowed out because of COVID concerns. The game — though still a loss in the record books — will not play into playoff rankings, a condition both teams agreed upon beforehand.
As far as their preseason goal is concerned, then, the Bees are a .500 ballclub heading into game six. For a team that has only been to the playoffs three times in their history, East’s competitiveness this season has been a welcome sight.
Adding to the excitement, their second half schedule appears to have several winnable games. Phillip Barbour comes into their meeting at 1-3. The Bees’ next three scheduled opponents — Liberty, Berkeley Springs, and Lewis County — have a collective record of 6-11, before the Bees face cross-town rival Fairmont Senior in the last week of the regular season.
East’s offense has scored over 20 points three times this year, buoyed by a passing game that attacks different levels of the defense, and offers the occasional trick play, such as a bubble screen-turned-deep pass from wide receiver Clay Hershberger that went for a touchdown in the Bees’ opening game against North Marion.
Hershberger’s touchdown pass was a reminder that the former quarterback could still sling it, but entering his senior season as a full-time wide receiver, he has thrived on the outside. Hershberger is the Bees’ leading receiver so far, bringing in 20 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Culp has matched Hershberger’s three touchdowns while recording eight catches for 184 yards, good for 23 yards per reception.
On the ground, Will Sarsfield has been the primary ball carrier. Also a linebacker, Sarsfield is no stranger to contact, and has rushed for 238 yards on 5.8 yards per carry to go along with two touchdowns. Vaughn Frederick has been the secondary back, putting up 5.3 yards per carry to total 101 yards and a score.
Surrounded by talented backs and receivers, sophomore quarterback Ian Crookshanks has been tasked with leading the Bees’ offense. Crookshanks has passed for 711 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions on a 58% clip.
Defensively, East Fairmont has excelled at creating turnovers, with six picks as a team. Culp, Hershberger, and Collin Mayo each have two interceptions, with Mayo nabbing a pick six. Seth Watkins leads the team in tackles and sacks with 36 and four, respectively. Will Sarsfield, last year’s leading tackler, is currently second with 34.
East will be at home Friday against Phillip Barbour before hitting the road against Liberty in what will start a crucial second half for the Bees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.