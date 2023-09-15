RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies (3-0), ranked No. 1 in this week’s WVSSAC AA rankings, dominated the bookend of their home-and-home series against the No. 6 Brooke Bruins (3-1) Friday night 35-6 at Roy Michael Field.
Senior Casey Minor continued to lead the Huskies’ high-powered offensive attack, scoring five total touchdowns — four on the ground and another through the air — as North Marion improved to 3-0 on the season for the second consecutive year under head coach Daran Hays.
Between 1980 and 1992, North Marion and Brooke met four times in the state playoffs, with the Huskies winning the first two including the 1980 State Championship while the Bruins dominated the latter two meetings.
The Huskies and Bruins then squared off against each other each year from 1996 through 2001 before discontinuing their rivalry until a year ago, which saw the Huskies shut out the Bruins 14-0 in Wellsburg. With the win, North Marion leads the all-time head-to-head series 8-4.
As the 2023 edition got underway, the early parts of the first quarter saw nearly identical possessions for the two teams. Brooke held North Marion to an initial three-and-out after the Huskies received the opening kickoff. North’s defense would repay the favor and force a punt on the Bruins’ opening possession.
On their second drive, Minor ignited the offense through the air and on the ground — a trend the Huskies would continue virtually the rest of the night. Minor connected with junior wideout Brock Martin to notch their 1st first down of the game to get things started.
Following offensive holding penalties on consecutive plays, Minor and Martin would hook up again, this time for an impressive 40-yard gain all the way down to the Bruins’ 19-yard line. Senior Landon Frey would enter the fray, pulling down a clutch 3rd down conversion from Minor to put the Huskies at the goal line.
Minor punched in the score two plays later to put North Marion on the board 6-0 after the resulting PAT failed.
The ensuing drive for the Bruins had echoes of the preceding Huskies’ drive. After stalling on the first two plays, Brooke quarterback Braelyn Sperringer converted on 3rd and 11 for a gain of 43 yards to running back Gavin Moore to put the Bruins deep in Huskies’ territory. North’s defense, however, would hold strong after key defensive plays from Martin, Minor and Aaron Hoffman.
Brooke settled for a 35-yard field goal to cut the Huskies’ lead in half, 6-3.
The North Marion offense picked up where they left off on their next possession. A 33-yard completion to tight end Landon Cowger followed by an 11-yard run by Hoffman set up Minor to do what he did best Friday night and throughout his career: earning the tough yards. After faking a pitch to Trevor Mullett, Minor thwarted several would-be Bruin tacklers to bulldoze his way to his second touchdown. Frey hauled in the two-point conversion on a fade route to extend the lead to 14-3.
At the outset of the second quarter, both teams’ defenses began to dig in. On Brooke’s next two possessions, the Huskies forced a punt and a turnover on downs. In between, North Marion failed to execute a fake punt pass from Quinton Harbert to Richie Eddy, who initially had an opening, but found the ball out of reach over his head.
When the Huskies regained possession, Minor rediscovered the rhythm that defined the opening quarter, connecting with Martin for gains of 9 and 11 and Frey for 13 yards to set up shop just outside the Bruins’ redzone. With 5:36 left in the half, Minor executed a read-option run, pulling the ball from Hoffman to scamper for 21 yards for his third touchdown of the half and push the lead to 20-3.
Brooke would gain some positive momentum as the half neared its end. Following an interception of Minor — his first on the year — the Bruins reeled off gains of 14 and 8 with a 15-yard penalty in between to threaten. With nine seconds remaining, Brooke ultimately settled for another field goal, this time from 31 yards out to put the score at 20-6 before halftime.
As the second half got underway, Brooke showed flashes of the play that had led them to their undefeated start heading into tonight’s game. But each time the Bruins pieced together quality drives, it was the Huskies’ defense who got key stops to quell their momentum.
Frey came up with an interception of Sperringer to end a drive early in the second half. Later, with Brooke again threatening to cut into the Huskies’ lead, Cowger chipped in a big sack to turnover the Bruins.
Meanwhile on offense, North Marion’s rushing attack came alive. Hoffman and Mullett exploited holes in the defense to extend drives. Early in the 4th quarter, Hoffman reeled off the biggest gain of the day, bursting through for a 54-yard gain.
After stalling initially, Minor found Martin on 4th and 23 for his first touchdown through the air on the night. Minor and Frey then hooked up for their second two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-6.
Minor later capped off his evening with his fifth touchdown — a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line — to put the Bruins away for good 35-6.
North Marion will face their first road test next week as they travel to Shinnston to take on Lincoln (4-0) in a battle of undefeated AA teams and conference rivals.
