FAIRMONT — Aerial Port's Mountain Magic Gymnastics has regionals in their sights after a successful stint at state competition the weekend of March 18, where Mountain Magic secured a level nine state championship to go along with several strong performances at a multitude of different levels.
Competing at Bozhi's Gym Nest in Huntington, Mountain Magic's level nine team — comprised of Allie Howell, Anna Bowsher, and Kylie Bowsher — took home the state title with a team all-around score of 108.35 points, edging out Revolution Gymnastics' 105.875 score.
With the state championship in tow, Howell, Bowsher and Bowsher all qualify for level nine regionals in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania from April 21-23. Howell recorded season-high scores, and a season-high all-around score.
"The three gymnasts came a long way from last season," Mountain Magic coach Gary Rafaloski said in a prepared statement. "They have great potential. We'll need those top performances again to break into the Top 10 at regionals."
Rafaloski noted that Kylie Bowsher will be taking time until April 21 to heal from an injury.
Besides the level nine gymnasts, Aniston Hazuka qualified individually for regionals, with a individual high score of 9.7 on the uneven bars. The level eight regionals are set to take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia on the weekend of April 8.
At level 10, Sophia Balko placed third at state, including a season-high score of 9.6 on her vault. Lily Hamilton had what Rafaloski called "her best performance of the year," with a second-highest beam score of 9.2. Both Balko and Hamilton qualify for regionals at level 10 with their performances in Huntington, and they will join their level nine teammates in Lewisburg.
As for the rest of the Mountain Magic brigade, their level six team finished with a season high 108.925 all-around points, a total that earned them third place behind Gymniks Gymnastics from Parkersburg and Revolution Gymnastics from Cross Lanes. The three groups were separated by just 1.1 points.
The level six team included Marley Clutter, Addy Barnes, Kaylen Wiley, Brooke Naternicola, Kiersrtyn Bach, Kailey Lueken and Aubrey Swihart.
The level seven team put together a second-place finish, with Kinleigh Woodman, Channing Gillum, Ella Harvey and Skye Gerkin competing for Mountain Magic.
At the level three group, Hynlee Toth put together an all-around score of 35.65 good for a first-place finish in the 3A age sub-group, while Reese Commodore had an all-around score of 36.40, good for first in the 3E sub-group. Chloe Leichliter placed fifth in her group, Rowan Dillon placed third, Kendall Davis placed seventh, and Caroline Feltz and Annabelle Kennedy each placed fourth in their sub-groups.
The level four team saw two third-place finishes by Serena Williams in 4C and Edie Chaddock in 4E. Lily Harvey finished sixth all-around in 4C.
Lyla Harbert and Leeya Lear each placed second in their age group in level five.
"Overall a very good state meet for the majority of our team members," Rafaloski states. "It was a great way to finish the regular season."
For level three through level seven, state competition marks the end of their season. But for levels eight, nine and 10, regionals await. Regionals are the season finale for level eight, but one more event is a possibility for levels nine and 10. Those that qualify at level nine move on to the Eastern Championships — where teams from every state east of the Mississippi compete — in Rochester, New York in May. Those that qualify at level 10 will get the chance to show their stuff at nationals, which are set to take place in Mesa, Arizona in May.
