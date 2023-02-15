FAIRMONT — Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic team continued their mid-season travels earlier this month, competing against teams from six different states for the 4th annual “Flipping With The Stars” event held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Mountain Magic’s level three team placed fourth, while their level seven and level nine team placed third at the event, held on Feb. 4 and 5.
Teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia converged on the Lancaster Convention Center for the meet.
“Our team competed against tough competition held in Eastern Pennsylvania,” head coach Gary Rafaloski wrote to the Times. “Although we didn’t place higher on some events, our overall team scores are improving.”
In level three competition, Josie Gust placed second while Isabella Bombard placed third. Laurel Long and Abby Poole took fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Brooke Naternicola helped her team at level seven with a fifth-place finish, while Kylie Bowsher placed fourth at level nine.
At level four, Kendall Paugh placed fourth, and at level 10, Sophia Balko placed fifth.
“We are encouraged to get some team members back from early season injuries and are making steady progress,” Rafaloski said.
Mountain Magic next competes at “Make it Count” in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Feb. 18-19.
