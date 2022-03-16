FAIRMONT — In a busy time for the sports world at large — with the boys state basketball tournament kicking off, and the lacrosse, baseball, softball and track seasons all starting — gymnastics is coming up on its biggest events of the year as well.
Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic Gymnastics team is headed to Huntington for the state gymnastics tournament, where teams from all over the Mountain State converge on Bozhi’s Gym Nest to compete.
Mountain Magic’s last outing came the weekend of Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, in the “Make It Count Gymnastics Spectacular” in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In that meet, Mountain Magic’s level nine team place second out of 14 teams with a team score of 104.595 points. The meet brought over 2,300 gymnasts from across 14 states, and Mountain Magic’s level nine team of Allie Howell, Anna Bowsher and Kylie Bowsher came in behind only Empire Gymnastics, a group from Texas.
Mountain Magic had several impressive individual performances outside of their Level Nine trio — Sophia Balko placed third all-around in level 10, Kinleigh Woodman placed third all-around in level seven and Kierstyn Bach placed second all-around in level six.
The state gymnastics tournament will include gymnasts from level three to level 10, with sub-sections to split up gymnasts by age. Last year, Mountain Magic won state titles at three different levels of competition — level three, level five and level eight.
The current iteration of Mountain Magic has been partaking in meets since Nov.. After states come to the regional competition — the inverse of how most other sports format their postseasons, but in the case of gymnastics, regions can encompass multiple states. This year’s level nine and level 10 regionals, for example, could bring Mountain Magic to the Miller Center in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania on April 21 through April 24.
Mountain Magic’s roster heading into the state meet includes Hynlee Toth, Kendall Davis, Caroline Feltz, Annabelle Kennedy, Lily Harvey, Lyla Harbert, Chloe Leichliter, Chandler Urse, Leeya Lear, Rowan Dillion, Reese Commodore, Serena Williams, Edie Chaddock, Kierstyn Bach, Brooke Naternicola, Kylie Bowsher, Kinleigh Woodman, Allie Howell, Marley Clutter, Anna Bowsher, Ella Harvey, Addisyn Barnes, Aubrey Swihart, Skye Gerkin, Aniston Hazuka, Markley White, Lily Hamilton, Kaylen Wiley, Sophie Balko, Kailey Lueken and Channing Gillum.
