FAIRMONT — Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic Gymnastics Teams recently opened the 2021-22 season with two competitions.
The Mountain Magic level nine team won first place at Tumble in the Jungle in Huntington and had second place finishes for the level four and level five teams. Level three, six and seven teams placed third in their divisions.
Levels in gymnastics are ordered by experience, with beginners falling into levels one through three and climbing incrementally as they continue until level 10.
Kylie Bowsher, at level nine, came away with the honor of Queen of the Jungle for top overall score for all level nine gymnasts. Allie Howell placed second and Anna Bowsher placed fourth.
Level 10 gymnast Sophie Balko took second place in the 16 and up age division.
In the level eight division, Markley White placed second on floor and Anistono Hazuka placed second on bars.
In level seven, Channing Gillum placed first all-around, Skye Gerkin won first place on bars, Ella Harvey took second place on bars and Kinleigh Woodman placed second on bars in the 12 year-old division.
In level six, Brooke Naternicola placed third all-around followed by Kierstyn Bach at fifth and Addy Barnes at seventh in the 11 year-old division.
Marley Clutter was sixth all-around in the 10 year-old age group, Aubrey Swihart placed fourth, and Kailey Lueken had a top score of 9.775 on the floor to win first place.
Level five gymnasts Chandler Urse and Lyla Harbert placed second all-around in the seven to nine age group and the 10 to 11 age group, respectively. Kaylen Wiley placed third and Leeya Lear placed fourth in the 11 and up age group.
In the level four division, Edie Chaddock placed second all-around, Serena Williams placed third, and Lily Harvey placed fifth in the seven to nine age group.
Level three gymnastics competed in their first competition at the event. Chloe Leichliter placed seventh in the age eight group, Rowan Dillon placed second, Kendall Davis placed third, Reese Commodore placed fourth, and Caroline Fritz placed fifth in the nine year age group. Annabelle Kennedy placed third in the 10 to 11 age group.
“The teams saw good routines in places with a lot of room for improvement at each level,” Coach Gary Rafaloski stated. “It will take more time for development but we know the potential is there.”
Mountain Magic next competed at the Big Dog Meet in Charleston, Dec. 4 and 5.
The meet included teams from all over West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“An overall better performance from most of our different divisions from our first meet,” Rafaloski stated. “We saw an improvement in scores and placements in a more competitive atmosphere with 14 teams participating.”
Mountain Magic placed several teams in the top three finishers with the level five and level nine teams taking first overall. The level four team — Serena Williams, Lily Harvey, and Edie Chaddock — placed second and the level six team — Marley Clutter, Addy Barnes, Brooke Naternicola, Kierstyn Bach, Kailey Lueken and Aubrey Swihart — placed third.
Commodore placed third overall at age nine level three. Williams likewise placed third in the age seven to nine group of level four. Chaddock placed first in the age 10 to 12 group of level four.
In level five, Kaylen Wiley placed first all-around in the age 10 to 11 group in level five, Lyla Harbert placed second, and Leeya Lear placed third. Chandler Urse placed third in the age seven to nine group.
Naternicola and Bach placed second and third all-around in the 11B level six competition. One step up in level seven, Channing Gillum and Ella Harvey placed first and second in their age 13 group.
In the age 11 to 13 group of level nine, Allie Howell placed first all-around, Anna Bowsher placed second and Kylie Bowsher placed third.
Sophia Balko grabbed first place all-around in the 16 and up grouping of level 10.
The weekend also saw 10 of Mountain Magic’s gymnasts make the finals on Sunday.
Mountain Magic’s next scheduled meet will be the Rockstar Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia in January.
