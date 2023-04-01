FAIRMONT — After testing their mettle around the country over the past months, Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic gymnastics team returned to West Virginia for state competition on March 24-26, and made a splash in their homecoming.
Mountain Magic captured the state championship at level nine during state competition that was hosted by West Virginia State University, and four athletes qualified for regional competition — Markley White and Kylie Bowsher at Level Nine and Allie Howell and Sophia Balko at level 10.
Whereas in other sports where ‘regionals’ indicates a portion of a single state, in gymnastics, regional competition entails multiple states grouping up for a meet — in this case, six states.
In addition to level nine capturing the gold, Mountain Magic’s level three team placed second in the state with 110.625 points, and their level four squad placed third with 108.175 points. Mountain Magic’s level nine team garnered 102.30 points to win first.
“Many individual gymnasts won first place finishes or were in the Top Three in their age group division,” Mountain Magic head coach Gary Rafaloski stated in a prepared relase. “We’re proud of their improvements in their practices leading up to their better performances in the competition.”
On the first-place level-nine team, Kylie Bowsher placed first, Markley White placed fourth, and Aniston Hazuka placed sixth in their respective age divisions.
In level 10, Sophia Balko placed first and Allie Howell placed third in their divisions, and both gymnasts qualified for the upcoming regional meet.
“Our older level nine and 10 competitors had a very good meet,” Rafaloski states. “Led by level 10 gymnast Sophia Balko’s outstanding uneven bar routine and multiple other solid performances.”
Laurel Long and Josie Gust each took first in level three in their respective age divisions. Isabella Bombard and Chlie Leichliter each took fifth in their divisions at level three. Lucia Scalise, Abby Poole and Annabelle Kennedy rounded out the second-place level three team.
In level four, each member of the team placed Top Five in their age divisions — Hynlee Toth and Kendall Paugh in second, Reese Commodore in third, and Caroline Feltz and Kendall Davis both finished in fourth as the squad finished in third place at state.
Serena Williams placed third while Lily Harvey placed fourth at level five, and Edie Chaddock placed fifth in level six.
Brooke Naternicola finished atop the pack in her age division at level seven. Marley Clutter finished third and Addy Barnes finished fourth in their own level seven divisions.
“Mountain Magic qualified four gymnasts to level nine and 10 regional championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 14-16,” Rafaloski states. “We look forward to their next challenge.”
