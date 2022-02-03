FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s own gymnastics brigade, Aerial Port’s Mountain Magic, traveled to Christiansburg, Virginia to compete against 24 other teams on Jan. 22 and 23 in the Rockstar Invitational.
With teams from all around Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland converging for the event, Mountain Magic had success at multiple levels of competition. Their level seven team placed second out of nine teams with a total of 107.225 points. The Virginia Techniques team placed first with 109.10. Mountain Magic’s level five team placed third out of eight teams, as Virginia Techniques placed first in that level as well.
“It was very good competition,” Mountain Magic coach Gary Rafaloski said. “We have certain competitions that we go to, almost on an annual basis, and we know that the competition is going to be tough ahead of time. We know the other teams are good and competitive and we enjoy competing against those teams. The meets are very well-coordinated, so there’s always a bunch of good teams and it’s great to travel out of state and see different competitors from different states.”
Kinleigh Woodman, Channing Gillum, and Ella Harvey comprised the second-place level seven team. Chandler Urse, Lyla Harbert, and Leeya Lear made up the third-place level five team.
Mountain Magic’s level seven gymnasts took the runner-up position despite having some adversity that made their margin for error razor-thin.
“That was very good because we have four girls on that team and one of the girls has been injured, so we only had three girls in that division compete,” Rafaloski said. “And all three scores count towards the team score in every event. Those kids did a great job overcoming that adversity of just having three girls on one team. They all had a very good meet, and we’re looking forward to getting our other level seven gymnasts back in competition once she gets healed up.”
Level five only had three gymnasts as well, something which left Rafaloski equally as impressed.
“They also just have three girls on their squad,” he said. “Once again, they all had a good meet. If you only have three girls on a team and all three scores have to count on every event, and you place at the meet, that’s saying something. We were very proud of their performance to be able to score well enough to place with only three girls.”
Rafaloski said his level six team is a strength, but a couple falls hurt the team score. Brooke Naternicola totaled the most points of Mountain Magic’s level six gymnasts with 36.325 all-around. Marley Clutter, Addy Barnes, Kierstyn Bach, Kailey Lueken, and Aubrey Swihart also competed at level six at the Rockstar Invitational.
“We’re looking forward to trying to put it all together,” Rafaloski said. “It’s a matter of going back into practice, making some changes, and we’ll be able to see some better results in the future.”
Mountain Magic gets back on the road to take on competition at Pigeon Forge Tennessee in two weeks.
