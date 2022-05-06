FAIRMONT — Mountain Magic’s Anna Bowsher qualified for the level nine Eastern Championships in Rochester, New York with her recent performance in regional competition.
Bowsher placed seventh all-around with 36.875 points at the Region VII Championships in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The top seven gymnasts qualify to compete during the weekend of May 6-8.
“This was a great achievement and reward for a girl that works and trains as hard as she does,” Mountain Magic coach Gary Rafaloski said.
Anna now will compete against other gymnasts from the eastern half of the country, encompassing 26 states.
In addition to seventh place all-around at her regional competition, Bowsher placed fourth on beam with a 9.4, seventh on floor with a 9.3, and eighth on bars with a 9.25.
“We’re looking forward to this opportunity for her,” Rafaloski said.
Other level nine regional competitors included Kylie Bowsher, who scored a 9.2 on floor, and Allie HOwell, who scored a 9.5 on floor — good for ninth place.
Level eight gymnast Aniston Hazuka scored a 9.45 on bars for a 6th place finish, and ninth all-around with 36.05 points while competing at the level eight regionals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Mountain Magic’s level 10 gymnasts, Lily Hamilton and Sophia Balko, were unable to compete due to different injuries — Hamilton due to a back injury, and Balko due to a broken ankle which she sustained in training a week before regionals. Ankle surgery was required and her team is hoping for a full recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.