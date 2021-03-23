NUTTER FORT —There were no individual standout performances. There were no definitive moments. There were no top-tier highlights.
And, as expected, there were no surprises.
Instead, when Class AAA No. 5 North Marion entered the Bird Cage in Nutter Fort Tuesday to take on Class AAA consensus No. 1 Robert C. Byrd, the Eagles simply turned the Huskies into another case of hapless prey en route to a 61-22 rout.
RCB (6-0) waltzed past North Marion (2-1) in standard Byrd fashion, as they cycled through patient side-to-side offense, cleaned the boards, and, first and foremost, played stifling, lockdown defense. All night long, the Eagles neutralized the Huskies — who were playing their first game since a return from a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine — by putting on a defensive clinic with its man-to-man defense.
Byrd pressured up on ball handlers, poached passing lanes, sealed off driving lanes, and shut down transition, as the Eagles broke the Huskies’ offense with gritty, disciplined man-to-man principles across the entire lineup.
For the game, RCB held North Marion to a mere 9-of-39 shooting with 20 turnovers and had the Huskies sitting at just 17 points with under three minutes to go in the game until backups finished things out both ways.
“Everything starts with our defense every game and it was no different tonight,” RCB coach Bill Bennett said. “We were able to contest shots, we got our hands on a lot of passes, and when we can (use our defense) to get out and run and get some transition baskets, it makes everything a lot easier.
“It’s just everything is triggered by our defense.”
The Eagles’ vaunted defense completely took the Huskies out of any and all offensive cadence as NMHS couldn’t muster an advantage anywhere — off-ball screens, on-ball screens, catch-and-go drives, 1-on-1 attacks, fast breaks. Everything the Huskies tried, the Eagles swallowed up.
“I feel bad for (NMHS coach) Steven (Harbert), they’ve been shut down for two weeks and they get to have three practices and then they have to come out and play the No. 1 team in the state. I wouldn’t want to have to do that,” Bennett said. “And I told him they’re going to be fine.”
“But our kids were motivated and our kids enjoying playing against them because they know they have some good athletes and some good players. So far (our kids) all year have stepped up to the challenge.”
Byrd’s pair of aces in point guard Gavin Kennedy and forward Bryson Lucas were at the forefront of the Eagles’ formidable defense, as they took on the respective matchup challenges of North’s own top threats in point guard Tariq Miller and forward Praise Chukwudozie and limited the Huskies duo to 10 points on 4-of-20 shooting.
Lucas also led RCB offensively, as he scored a team-high 16 points, including 13 in the second half, to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks for a double-double. Jeremiah King, who was the offensive catalyst for RCB in the first half, chipped in another 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, to pair with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Blake Meighen added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, and Thomas Hawkins scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. Kennedy scored just three points, but recorded a team-best four assists.
Miller scored a team-high eight points for North Marion, while fellow guard Cruz Tobin added six points. Miller and Tobin were the lone NMHS players to have a field goal for the first 29-plus minutes of the game until Ethan Mays splashed a 3 and then fed Jarrett Reed for a layup in the game’s closing minutes.
