FAIRMONT — After a mandated one-year hiatus, Fairmont Senior took its annual end-of-season cruise down I-79 South to Charleston on Tuesday evening, as the Polar Bears will officially make their ninth straight appearance at the state tournament on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Like every other team in the state, Fairmont Senior was barred from making the trip to Charleston last season due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the cancellation of the boys’ basketball tourney the day of the Polar Bears’ Class AA regional co-final game. But now, the Polar Bears are back at their part-time residence of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the ninth time in the past 10 years and the 12th time overall under long-time coach David Retton.
Fairmont Senior (15-1) is the No. 2 overall seed in Class AAA and will take on No. 7 Winfield (13-6) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to Friday’s semifinal against the winner of No. 3 Shady Spring and No. 6 Herbert Hoover game. There was speculation Monday into Tuesday the Shady-Hoover game could result in a win by forfeit for Shady Spring due to COVID-19 contact tracing involving Herbert Hoover, but as of Tuesday evening, it appeared the game will be played. However, Hoover is expected to have just one starter available for the game due to the tracing and will likely have to play mostly junior varsity players.
As for Fairmont Senior, Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Winfield will be its first game since winning the sectional championship over Grafton 60-50 on April 23 at the FSHS Field House. The Polar Bears’ regional co-final game against Lincoln last week was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Fairmont advancing via forfeit.
“I hope they’re ready, but the thing is, I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I hope I’m ready,” Retton said. “People say, ‘We look ready to play.’ How? I don’t know if we’re ready to play, I just know that we’ve prepped for it, but it’s tomorrow when we’re gonna find out. There was the ‘Memorial Day Massacre’ in the NBA (Finals) (in 1985). Why did Boston beat the Lakers by 34 points? Was Pat Riley ready as a coach? Was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ready? Was Magic Johnson ready? I’m sure they all were, but it’s called human nature. That’s why you got to go out and play. That’s why there are eight teams down there vying for a championship.
“I believe we’re ready — I believe I’m ready and I believe our players are ready — but we got to go do it. And that’s not to put pressure (on us), it’s just simply (understanding) we’ve prepared for this moment all season — from our practices to our games, we’ve done everything that we’re supposed to do — now let’s go down and let’s play. We’re not trying to show anybody anything, we’re just trying to be one point better than our opponent.”
Fairmont Senior heads into Wednesday’s quarterfinal having played just two games in the past month after the cancellation of the regional co-final against Lincoln as well as Retton’s decision to cancel all of FSHS’s originally scheduled games the final week of the regular season out of COVID-19 precautions. In those two games — a sectional semifinal on April 21 and the sectional championship on April 23 — the Polar Bears defeated Philip Barbour 88-75 and Grafton 60-50, respectively, to ultimately punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Winfield, meanwhile, earned its bid to Charleston after defeating Point Pleasant 44-30 in its sectional semifinal before falling to Nitro 37-32 in the sectional championship and then upending Logan 56-53 on the road in the regional co-final.
“It feels like we haven’t played in so long, I’m just excited to go down there and compete,” said FSHS senior star forward Jaelin Johnson, who is averaging team-highs of 23.2 points and 8.7 rebounds a game, to go with 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game. “Just being able to be down there and play against good teams and compete for a state championship in that whole atmosphere, it’s a really exciting thing.”
Johnson will lead Fairmont Senior into the tournament as a one-loss squad with five wins over Top 10 teams based on the season’s final AP Poll, as the Polar Bears defeated Grafton twice (No. 8 in Class AAA), Notre Dame (No. 10 in Class AAA), Charleston Catholic (No. 2 in Class AA), and Poca (No. 3 in Class AA). The one loss, meanwhile, came in a one-possession game in the regular season finale on the road against Class AAA No. 1 seed Robert C. Byrd.
The Generals, meanwhile, have plenty of quality wins as well as close losses to top teams as they make the trip to Charleston. Winfield has four wins over Top 10 teams based on the final AP Poll, as it defeated Logan twice (No. 6 in Class AAA), Poca (No. 3 in Class AA), and Chapmanville (No. 10 in Class AA). The Generals also suffered a pair of close losses to Class AAA No. 4 Nitro (37-32 on April 23 and 45-43 on March 31) and a 64-54 loss to Class AAA No. 5 Wheeling Central on March 6.
“They’re a quality, very good opponent,” Retton said of Winfield. “They run their sets well and they play extremely hard.”
“It’s just about doing what we’ve been doing all year,” said Johnson, who recently moved into fifth place on Fairmont Senior’s all-time scoring list with 1,239 career points. “We just have to all play our roles and keep playing good team ball, and if we go down there and continue doing what we’ve been doing, we can go a long way.”
