CHARLESTON — In a matter of just five days, title town turned into trauma town on Loop Park.
Fairmont Senior athletics, a community flush with a rich recent history of state titles across all sports, once had a fantasy of dancing to a championship two-step in Charleston these past two weeks at the girls’ and boys’ basketball state tournaments.
But come Wednesday afternoon, that once euphoric daydream of back-to-back state basketball titles was instead a heart-wrenching reality of dashed dreams, as the Polar Bears’ girls’ and boys’ teams ultimately bowed out of the state tournament dashing their championship goals.
The Fairmont Senior girls’ team, which entered the state tournament undefeated and the No. 1 seed, first absorbed a gutting 51-45 upset defeat to Nitro on Saturday in the Class AAA state championship game to finish as state runners-up. Five days later, the Fairmont Senior boys’ squad, which entered the state tournament with just one loss and as the No. 2 seed, then suffered a cruel 49-45 upset defeat to No. 7-seed Winfield on Wednesday to see its season end in the state quarterfinal round.
The Fairmont Senior boys’ loss was a gut punch that unfolded in a similar manner as the Lady Polar Bears’ defeat. The boys (15-2) shot just 38% from the field, including 5-of-24 from 3, to see what was a spectacular overall season come to a brutal end.
The upset victory for No. 7 Winfield (14-6), meanwhile, sends the Generals into Friday’s Class AAA state semifinal where they’ll take on No. 3 Shady Spring at 11:15 am. for a spot in the Class AAA state championship game.
“Winfield did an outstanding job defensively. They’re very deserving and earned the win,” said Fairmont Senior coach David Retton. “We couldn’t get any kind of flow or rhythm offensively, and we struggled putting the ball in the basket. We didn’t do the things that we typically do on offense — we needed to be more patient and we weren’t at times.
“Our defense was good, but we needed some shots to fall and we didn’t have many that fell.”
The moment of breakthrough triumph for the Generals and gut-punch heartbreak for the Polar Bears hung in the balance right down to the game’s final few seconds following a 32-minute defensive struggle between the two squads. Winfield ultimately overtook the lead for good at 35-32 at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter following a 3-pointer by big man Seth Shilot, but Fairmont Senior never lost contact and had one final opportunity to tie or take the lead with 16.9 seconds left and trailing by two while inbounding on the sideline out of a timeout.
The Polar Bears got what they wanted out of the deadball scenario with star senior forward Jaelin Johnson receiving a pass on the left wing and attacking quickly out of an isolation to get downhill for an assault on the rim. Johnson’s rip-through move going to his left got him an initial step on Winfield’s Joey Gress, but the Generals’ Blake Morris rotated over for a contest at the rim while Gress challenged Johnson from behind to force the miss amid heavy traffic.
Shilot then secured the ensuing rebound and hit both free throws to make it a two-possession game with six seconds left and send the Polar Bears home.
“(These kids) are very, very driven,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens said. “I get on them at times, but they got that internal drive where they don’t want to lose. (This win) is a testament to them.”
The last-second stop by the Generals epitomized their winning formula all afternoon as they stymied Fairmont Senior’s unselfish, side-to-side offense with stingy, connected man-to-man defense that limited the Polar Bears to 17-of-45 shooting (38%) and forced 13 turnovers. The Polar Bears’ man-to-man defense, meanwhile, gave Winfield similar fits as the Generals shot just an equal 38% from the field (14-of-37) while giving away 14 turnovers.
The standout defensive efforts by both teams turned the bulk of the game into a rock fight that neither could shake out of, either by way of timely outside shooting or ramping up the transition game.
Winfield put the clamps on by protecting the paint at all costs and daring FSHS to make hay with its outside shooting.
The Generals loaded up to the paint on the backside, brought full-steam rotations to the rim, pinched in from the gaps, and doubled down on any post touches by either Johnson or junior FSHS big man Eric Smith. Johnson still got his by way of his punishing physicality, as he scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with eight rebounds, and junior guard Dominic Viani provided a major boost with a big-time performance of 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. But outside of Johnson and Viani, the Polar Bears mustered just 12 points on 6-of-23 shooting, and as an entire team, Fairmont hit just 5-of-24 from deep (20.8%).
Fairmont Senior, however, matched the Generals with its own hallmark man-to-man defensive backbone. The Polar Bears stuck freshman point guard Zycheus Dobbs and Johnson on Winfield’s go-to perimeter players, Ethan Kincaid and Morris, respectively, and Fairmont Senior as a collective was hard-nosed getting through Winfield’s flurry of flare screens and backpicks while also staying too keen to switch matchups when appropriate. Kincaid and Morris scored just nine points and five points, respectively, and really the Generals’ entire lineup struggled to create separation from the Polar Bears.
But Winfield did hit on one gem of an offensive performance via the outside-inside game of Shilot, who scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting, to go with nine rebounds and two assists. Throughout the game, Shilot emerged as a walking mismatch for the Generals, a player with the perimeter skills to draw Fairmont Senior’s Smith out of the paint and the interior game to mash any smaller defenders FSHS dare put on him.
Shilot, who drilled 3-of-4 from deep and went 5-of-7 at the foul line, gave Winfield the lead on four separate occasions with three-point plays, as he cashed in a trio of 3s to make it 5-2, 32-29 and 35-32, respectively, in favor of the Generals and also converted an and-one putback in the second quarter to push Winfield up front at 19-18.
Shilot’s and-one putback in the second quarter capped a huge, momentum-shifting 11-3 run by the Generals after Fairmont Senior took its largest lead of the game at 15-8 to end the first quarter. The second-quarter spurt by Winfield was fueled primarily by its defense, as it held the Polar Bears without a point for a 4:20 stretch and without a field goal for a 5:55 span to go into the half tied at 22-22.
The two teams then traded baskets back and forth to open the second half, with Winfield getting a pair of jumpers by Morris, an and-one cut-and-finish by Carson Crouch, and a face-up 3 by Shilot, and Fairmont Senior got a string of five straight points from Johnson sandwiched between assists by Smith for a Dobbs cutting layup and wing 3 by Viani. The second of back-to-back 3s by Shilot, however, gave Winfield a 35-32 third quarter lead that stuck for good the rest of the way.
The Generals opened up their largest lead of the game at 39-34 early in the fourth quarter following a cutting layup by Crouch on a baseline-out-of-bounds set, but Fairmont Senior came right back with a pick-six steal and dunk by Johnson and a drop-off assist by Dobbs for a Smith bucket to keep it at a one-score game with four minutes to play.
In crunch time, Fairmont Senior threatened to tie the game on multiple occasions amid Winfield’s free-throw shooting woes that saw the Generals hit just 14-of-26 from the line compared to a similarly-distressing 6-of-12 showing from FSHS. But the Polar Bears could never quite get back to even ground, as they drew their final breath when Johnson’s contested layup attempt rolled off the rim with six seconds left.
