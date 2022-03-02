RACHEL — North Marion had seen their sectional opponent, the Weir Red Riders, before. The Huskies opened their season against them on Dec. 11, and narrowly escaped with a three-point victory.
The second time around, things went a little differently.
North Marion started off their postseason with a 27-point win, dominating the Red Riders throughout the first two quarters to lead 41-21 at halftime and 80-53 by the time the final buzzer sounded.
“I thought we played very well,” North Marion head coach Steven Harbert said. “I think our energy has been good in practice, and it carried over to today. I thought defensively we were decent, I wouldn’t say great, we were decent. We gave up some drives early but we challenged our guys to take charges and we took some today.”
North’s Preston Williams led the team with 25, and Tariq Miller was right behind him with 24. While Miller got his points in the way Huskies fans have become accustomed to — explosiveness, acrobatics and tough finishes — the same couldn’t be said for Williams.
North was without their usual starting center Harley Sickles on Wednesday, and as such there was a hole in the middle that needed to be filled. It was a group effort to replace Sickles, but Williams did his part by getting a lot of touches on the block and on the elbow.
“Obviously we didn’t have Harley,” Harbert said. “We figured that we want to find a mismatch and try to get that person in the post. Typically, another team is going to play a guard on Preston, and he can post. It’s something that he works on, he’s a basketball kid, he knows how to play the game. And if they decide they want to put a big on him, then we can stretch him out like we did and he can drive. He did really well.”
“They told me [the plan], and I was like ‘Alright, can I go work in the post this practice?’” Williams said. “They put me down there, and tonight I felt relatively comfortable, I had a feel for what I could do, because I’d practiced with the other bigs on the team.”
Sickles is day-to-day and his status for Friday’s Sectional Championship against Wheeling Central Catholic is undetermined.
North led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter, with a strong right-handed lay-in from Miller shortly before the buzzer pushing the Huskies ahead by double-digits. In the second quarter though, North’s offense shifted into an even higher gear.
North made their first six shots of the second quarter, and finished 9-12 from the field in the frame. Weir, meanwhile, went 2-9 in that same time. Also important to North’s offense, the Huskies did not register a turnover the entire eight minutes.
Landon Frey made his mark on the second quarter, going 3-3 from distance and getting all 13 of his points in the second. Along with Casey Minor, Frey was a difference-maker for North with Sickles unavailable.
“When a guy is down, somebody’s got to pick it up,” Harbert said. “We’ve got to get 15 and 12 from somebody tonight. We knew it had to be a combined effort, and you look at the stats, Landon Frey came in and gave us 13. He stepped up to it. Casey Minor came in and played good minutes. When you look at those two sophomores that came off the bench, there was probably your 15 and 12 tonight.”
“Landon Frey’s been a knock-down shooter for us all year,” Williams said. “Came in there, went 3-for-3, three in a row, those were big, key shots in the game for us. Casey Minor came in there, had a lot of clutch rebounds, set a lot of great screens, played all-around great defense, it was just good team basketball.”
The one smudge for North’s second quarter was their 0-4 performance from the free throw line — two unfinished and-ones, and two missed front-ends of one-and-ones. Weir kept themselves afloat by making six freebies in the quarter.
North shot 59% from the field from the second quarter on through to the end of the game, and won the turnover battle 10-6 in that same time. Weir put on an aggressive press to start the second half, and North was able to not only break the press but push past it and get good scoring opportunities early in their possessions. North Marion led 64-41 at the end of three quarters of play.
Malachi Funkhouser scored six points for North, while Parker Kincell had five, Minor had four, Richie Eddy had two and Caden Morris had one.
Absent from the scoring column was Cruz Tobin, as North identified that Weir had Tobin on their scouting report, and worked out a strategy to get one step ahead of their opponents.
“We saw they were hugging Cruz tight,” Harbert said. “So we drove to his side because there was no help. So even though Cruz didn’t fill up his own stats, if somebody’s hugging you tight, you’ve just got to take one for the team that night and do your job on the defensive end. I thought he was good on that end as well.”
Tobin scored eight in the two teams’ first meeting, while Sickles scored 19, Miller scored 12, and Preston Williams had 10 in that game. Williams credited his 25-point night to the play of his teammates in their last meeting with the Red Riders.
“The first part of the season, we had other guys knocking down shots,” Williams said. “So they really weren’t expecting me to go off like I did. They were looking for Parker Kincell, because he did really good in the first game of the season, so they kind of let me get open. Other guys on the team, them doing as good as they did previously in the season let me get open, have easier shots.”
Anthony Cross and Collin Cross reached double-figures for Weir, with 16 and 15, respectively.
North has a road meeting with the Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights on Friday, the top seed in Region One Section One.
