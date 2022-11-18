FAIRMONT — In a tightly contested defensive battle, the North Marion Huskies earned a spot in the Class-AA state semifinals for the first time since 1997, defeating the No. 3 Roane County Raiders 13-12 in Spencer, West Virginia.
North Marion quarterback Casey Minor fueled the Huskies’ offense in a day where their defense made play after play to keep the game close.
Minor scored the lead-clinching fourth quarter touchdown, a 15-yard dash with 5:59 to play, and also delivered a first-down strike to Brock Martin on fourth-and-five that sealed the game for North.
Minor finished with 97 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, and 34 yards passing. The Huskies’ Gavan Lemley rushed for 47 yards, while Aaron Hoffman ran for 20 and Parker Kincell ran for 15.
The Huskies won the game off the backs of their defense, holding back a high-powered Roane County offense all night.
The Raiders’ Shay Harper came through with 129 yards and a rushing touchdown, while no other Roane runner would top 50 yards.
Briar Begler ran for 48, Brandon Richardson ran for 24, Skylar Delk ran for 19, and Colton Paxton ran for 18. Delk, the Raiders’ leading rusher this season, left with an injury in the first half.
Roane quarterback Jacob Greathouse threw seven times, completing two passes for 51 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Begler was the recipient of the touchdown pass, a 32-yard heave that put the Raiders up 12-7 with 5:49 to go in the third quarter.
The game was scoreless, 0-0 at halftime, as both defenses dominated the scene in Spencer.
That changed in the third quarter, as Minor broke off a 58-yard run early in the third and capped off the drive with a one-yard dive to put North Marion on the board 7-0 with 8:451 to play.
Roane’s offense got warm too, with Harper shooting up the gut 65 yards on the Raiders’ first play of the next drive.
In a play that would turn out to be crucial for the game’s outcome though, the ensuing extra point was blocked.
Roane recovered a fumble and seized upon the momentum their defense afforded them, with Greathouse connecting with Begler down the field, who juked out two defenders to stroll into the end zone and take a 12-7 lead after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Defense prevailed for the rest of the third quarter.
North’s defense forced a turnover on downs, sacking Greathouse on fourth down to get the ball back and make a red zone stand.
The Huskies’ special teams unit made a play next, blocking a punt with 6:45 to play that gave their offense the ball at Roane County’s 20-yard line.
Minor made short work of his time on offense, taking the ball 15 yards a couple plays later to take the lead 13-12 after an unsuccessful two-point try.
The North Marion defense saved their best for last, recovering a fumbled snap by the Raiders with 5:16 to play.
It would be on the offense to salt the game away from there, and Minor earned two first downs, one with his feet, and one on a fourth-and-five crossing pass to Brock Martin to seal the game.
North Marion will travel to face Independence next week in the state semifinals.
