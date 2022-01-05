FAIRMONT — Despite trailing 17-5 after the first quarter, the North Marion Huskies battled back against the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers and earned the road victory, 48-41, to remain undefeated at 6-0.
The No. 4-ranked, 4A Buccaneers saw their lead diminish over the next two quarters, leading 21-15 at halftime and 30-29 going into the fourth.
Olivia Toland led the way in the scoring department with 14, as Wednesday's matchup was the biggest offensive challenge North has faced to date. The Huskies' previous lowest scoring total was 71 points in a Dec. 11 game against Hampshire.
North got the win on the defensive side, holding a talented BU team to 41 points while only shooting 25% from the field themselves. North forced 18 turnovers, and grabbed 13 steals and 16 blocks as a team — with senior center Katlyn Carson coming through with an almost mythical 11 block performance.
Carson added three points, two steals and nine rebounds to her stat line, while Toland added seven rebounds and two steals.
North's Emma Freels scored 12 while also recording five steals, five assists and going 6-8 from the free throw line. Savannah Walls totaled six points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Adryan Stemple scored five points and grabbed five rebounds. Kennedy Beaty scored five of her own and Addie Elliott scored three.
Alyssa Abel scored the team high for BU with 15 points, as the loss dropped the previously unbeaten Buccaneers to 5-1.
Next for North Marion is a Thursday outing against Elkins.
