RACHEL — University High freshman Logan Vance threw 6.1 innings of one-hit baseball in his first varsity start Thursday, as the visiting Hawks rolled past the North Marion Huskies 7-0.
Even though they only recorded one hit, the Huskies had their chances to get into the game, including a nobody-out, bases-loaded situation fourth inning that Vance worked out of with two strikeouts.
“Logan was attacking the strike zone and getting ahead early in the count with his fastball,” University head coach Brad Comport said. “He was throwing great pitches and he was battling out of a lot of tough situations today. He was able to weather the storm and handle the pressure and he did a really nice job all day attacking their hitters.”
Vance struck out four and walked six in his 6.1 innings of work for the Class-AAA Hawks. Chase George came in for the game’s final two outs.
Will Lemasters took the loss for North Marion, being responsible for seven runs in five innings on seven hits, while striking out three batters and walking four. Landon Adams came on in relief for the sixth and seventh.
Aaron Forbes clobbered his fifth and sixth home runs of the season in the win, both shots soared over the left field fence in the first and third innings. Both homers were two-run shots for the Hawks.
“Aaron’s a phenomenal hitter,” Comport said. “He makes pitchers pay for making mistakes up in the zone and he did that today. Aaron’s got really natural power and he put that on display today for us.”
Forbes’ home run in the top of the first gave University a 2-0 lead, while the Huskies struggled to get their bats around on the hard-throwing Vance.
While North didn’t hit the Hawks hurler very hard, they did work a fair number of walks and got on base. As a team they stranded eight base runners, including three in a fourth inning that looked promising at the start.
Down 6-0 after RBI doubles from Gabe Jansen and Wenkai Campbell in the second and third — as well as Forbes’ second homerun — the Huskies loaded the bases quickly in the bottom of the fourth. Alex O’Neil smacked what would end up being North’s only hit to left field, while Lemasters and Adams both worked walks.
The freshman on the mound didn’t fall to panic, and struck out the next two Husky batters to step up to the plate. With two outs, the lineup turned over to the leadoff man Dylan Runner, who hit a slow-roller to the shortstop.
The play would’ve been close, but the batter was called out after runner interference — the shortstop had gotten tangled up with the base runner going from second to third. Just like that, a chance to capitalize on a great opportunity went away.
“We had the bases loaded with no outs,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “We’re at the bottom of the order, and we have struggled there a little bit. I don’t understand why my runner at second got tangled up with the shortstop, that was a tough play. We might’ve gotten a run there and have the bases still loaded.”
I think if we would’ve been at the top of the order, our one, two, three, and four would’ve known, ‘Hey I’ve got to produce here,’ but then again, none of us hit well today.”
While the Huskies were making contact Wednesday — striking out as a team just four times — they grounded out eight times as line-drives were hard to come by.
“We’ve got to get in the cage,” Seccuro said. “Our assistant coach Dale [Tobin] does a good job getting the kids hitting, throws a ton of pitches to them. It’s just something we’ve got to work out. The last few games we’ve struggled at the plate, and that’s a concern — we’re getting close to the home stretch.”
Jansen picked up another RBI double in the fifth, a play that might have gone down as a fly out instead, as centerfielder Cruz Tobin nearly made an incredible diving catch in the outfield. Instead, University pushed the lead to where it would eventually end, 7-0.
North will look to rebound after the loss against Williamstown on Saturday.
Before the game, Huskies fans got to congratulate coach Vic Seccuro on 400 career wins, an accolade he accomplished on the road on April 11 against Grafton.
“It’s just having some years on everybody, that’s all,” Seccuro said of the reasons for his success. “I’ve been coaching for 32 years, and I think if you’re healthy and you’re able to coach that many years, you should get that many wins. I don’t think it’s too great of an accomplishment, I should’ve had a couple more of them that I can remember. There are plenty of guys that have more than 400, but there are also guys that coached a long time that didn’t get that many.
“At the end, it’s not me that’s out there, it’s the kids. Especially here, these kids have been great to work with. And we’re still in the mix of things this year, so we’re not going to quit on anything, trust me. You’re going to hear about the Huskies here in a couple weeks I hope.”
