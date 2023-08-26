RACHEL — Kicking off for the first time since 2019, North Marion boys soccer opened the season at home against Keyser Saturday afternoon.
The match went how the Huskies hoped it would, as they defeated the Golden Tornado 4-1 at Roy Michael Field.
“It feels really good,” North Marion Head Coach Tim Elliott said. “Kids are having fun. I had fun today. I thought this other team was really good. It was a pretty good test for our team in the first game. They did everything that I’ve asked for from them in practice.”
For the team’s first test, the players passed with flying colors.
Freshman Jacob Kusich scored the first goal of the game. With 33:43 left in the first half, Kusich’s shot found the back of the net to give North Marion the lead.
Keyser’s Jarrod McElwain tied up the game for the Golden Tornado, scoring his team’s only goal of the game less than two minutes after Kusich’s.
Unfazed by letting the opponents score, North Marion doubled down and continued to attack on offense. Senior Malichi Stewart used his head to break the tie and scored a goal with 27:06 remaining in the first half. He gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead, the score going into halftime.
For a while, it looked like Stewart’s goal may have been the last one of the game. It took 18 and a half minutes, nearly half of the second half of the game, before Kusich scored his second goal of the game, extending the lead to make it 3-1.
Freshman Nate Vennis finished the scoring in the game, aggressively going after the rebound of his own shot to score North Marion’s fourth goal, providing the final score of 4-1.
Being the first to score for North Marion’s boys soccer since 2019 and scoring two goals of his own in the game, Kusich had reason to celebrate his own performance but chose to credit his team with the win instead.
“I feel really good, but mostly it was a team effort,” Kusich said. “Anyone could have scored any of those goals. We all played a very good game today.”
According to Elliott, Kusich injured his ankle in practice earlier in the week. To see the freshman play the way he did meant a lot to the first time coach.
“He got hurt earlier this week in our Monday practice when we were setting up our game plan,” Elliott said. “And he was a big part of the game plan. It hit me right in the heart to watch that young man go down. But he fought through it, rehabbed through the week. The trainer did an excellent job with him, and he came through in clutch for us today.”
While one might be satisfied with the way North Marion played and not find much left to be desired in this team, Elliott believes improvements can be made everywhere.
“Everything can be improved upon, every day, every week,” Elliott said. “That’s what we preach to [the players] all the time. Even some of our most skilled kids can improve on everything all the time.”
North Marion boys soccer looks to start the season 2-0 when it hosts East Fairmont at Roy Michael Field Friday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.