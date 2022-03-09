CHARLESTON — Throughout the regular season and into sectionals and regionals, the North Marion girls compiled a 22-2 record with a stifling defense, highlighted by a full-court press that many a team just couldn’t beat.
Coming into the Charleston Civic Center on Wednesday for the WVSSAC State Tournament, it was more of the same for North.
The No. 3-seeded Huskies held the No. 6-seeded Keyser Golden Tornadoes to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters — including just two points in the second — to begin their tournament trip with a 61-23 win.
“Great job defensively there in the first half, getting a lead there,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “Wasn’t too happy with how we were shooting layups, it’s going to have to get better there. It’s good that we’re taking those layups. But we got to start converting, finishing some of them from here on out.”
North forced nine turnovers in the first quarter, and held Keyser scoreless in the first five minutes of play, until Madalyn Broadwater found Alyson Smith for a fast break lay-in.
Scores were hard to come by for the Tornadoes, as North funneled them into pressure in the backcourt, and got copious amounts of deflections and snagged passes. The press has been the Huskies’ mode of operation the whole season, and what the Tornadoes saw on the court didn’t come as a surprise to Keyser at all.
“The last six days of practice, preparing for this game — I told the girls at halftime, ‘I dare one of you to tell me one thing they did differently than what we planned for,’” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “They’re just good. They got good players, they executed their game plan and we didn’t execute ours.”
“North Marion is a great team, coach Parrish does a great job. We just ran into a little bit of a buzzsaw today.”
Though the Huskies locked down their opponents, they found a lid on the basket on their own end. The Smith basket brought the score to 8-2 with thee minutes in the first, and North shot just 28.6% from the field in the opening quarter, and led 15-7 after one.
Parrish’s squad struggled from deep and shot only 32.4% throughout the game.
“Defense, I thought, was good,” Parrish said. “Offensively I’m not real happy with missed shots, our shooting percentage, we were 1 of 16 from 3, and missing all those layups. We’ve got to do better than that. If you want to be champions, you’ve got to make some of those shots.
“I think we’ve got to go in, and don’t worry about the contact, worry about making the shot. You’re not here to draw fouls, you’re here to put the ball in the basket. If you get fouled, you get fouled, but your main focus has got to be getting a basket, not trying to draw contact, just go up and finish.”
With a defense that forced 35 turnovers and 15.7% shooting from the field, the Huskies’ offensive output was still more than enough to get the win.
Olivia Toland scored 13 of her team’s 30 points by halftime, and finished with a game-high 19 along with three assists, five steals and nine rebounds — six offensive.
North secured 25 offensive rebounds as a team, with the extra effort helping offset their shooting woes.
“We were active,” Parris said. “And we missed a lot of shots, so we can get a lot of second chance shots on offense. Forced a lot of turnovers, and that’s our game plan.”
From a scoring perspective, there were bright spots for North. The Huskies shot 7-17 in the third quarter, good for 41.2 percent, and hit on their lone 3-pointer in that quarter as well. Savannah Walls started the frame with an and-one that brought the score to 33-9 at the time. Through the ups-and-downs of Wednesday’s game, North made sure their effort never waned, as was reflected in their defense and offensive rebounding.
“I never really think about the last possession,” Toland said. “[Parrish] always tells us it’s not what you did in the last possession, it’s what you do next possession. Get back on defense if you miss a 3, don’t put your head down. If you take it to the basket, you can kick it out, there’s a bunch of options you can get other than a 3-point shot.”
Walls ended with eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Emma Freels joined Toland in double-figures with 10, as well as grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists. Kennedy Beaty scored six points and nabbed three steals.
Katlyn Carson ended with five points, 11 blocks, 11 rebounds and three steals in an effort that was cut short as she injured her ankle in the early minutes of the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.
Adryan Stemple added four, Addie Elliott and Brooke Markley each had three, Sidney Megna scored two and Aubrey Hamilton added one.
For Keyser, Smith scored eight, Alexa Shoemaker scored five, Maddie Harvey and Avery Everline each had four and Autumn Kerchner had two.
North Marion wll play No. 2 Logan on Friday at 11:15 a.m. after the Wildcats defeated Philip Barbour 62-44 in their own quarterfinal matchup.
