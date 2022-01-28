GRAFTON — After losing their first game of the year last Saturday against Robert C. Byrd, part of the sentiment from North Marion head coach Mike Parrish was that his team lacked urgency.
After a 67-26 win over Grafton Thursday night, North’s fourth in a row since the defeat, do the Huskies have their groove back?
“We came out the first half flying around, looking like we’re used to,” Parrish said. “That’s what we need to do. We’ve got to focus on doing that for four quarters, and we did it for the first half, I was glad to see that. Second half, played a lot of kids, and that’s how it went.”
The Huskies moved to 12-1 after their decisive win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday, leading 27-7 after the first quarter, and 49-14 at halftime. Kennedy Beaty led North in scoring with 14, followed closely by Katlyn Carson with 13.
The usual suspects for the Huskies didn’t get their usual amount of burn, as Parrish used a lot of players who might not see regular playing time. Nine players scored for North by the end of the night.
“A lot of kids who haven’t gotten to play a lot through the year put in some good, quality minutes,” Parrish said. “That will only help them down the road, help them in the future.”
The Huskies put on their vaunted full-court press, swarming Grafton guards in the backfield and testing them on every inbound pass. With active hands and quick feet, the press was effective in turning the Bearcats over. Olivia Toland had four steals in the first quarter as Grafton struggled to get past half court in the face of North’s defense.
A 3-ball from Kennedy Beaty punctuated the end of the first quarter as the buzzer sounded. Beaty was hitting the mark on Thursday, making four 3’s in the game, two in each half.
North’s second-leading scorer Katlyn Carson also tried her hand at a buzzer beater at the end of the second, converting a reverse layup right before jogging off to the locker room with the rest of her team. Carson and Savannah Walls each had six points in the second quarter.
Besides Beaty and Carson, Toland scored 11 to go with three assists and five steals. Emma Freels scored nine points, Adryan Stemple scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and dished three assists. Sidney Megna scored four points and collected three caroms. Brooke Markley and Kathryn Carson each scored a pair.
For Grafton, Hadley Horne led the Bearcats with eight points, and Kambree Delaney totaled six on the day via a pair of 3’s.
North will finish their road trip up against Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday before returning home to play Elkins on Monday. North has a great opportunity to keep building themselves up as the season hits the halfway mark.
“We need to just keep building on what we did in the first half there, and get it to where we’re doing that for a full game,” Parrish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.