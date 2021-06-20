FAIRMONT — Daran Hays has multiple hats to juggle this time of year. While Hays will be training his North Marion Huskies football team this summer, this last week Hays was focused on coaching a different team, the North Bears.
The North Bears and South Cardinals took to South Charleston’s Black Eagle Stadium on Saturday for the 67th North-South All-Star Football Classic. Hays’ side came away with a convincing 26-0 victory, pouncing on the Cardinals early and never letting up.
“We really worked on stretching tempo and playing fast from the get-go,” Hays said. “We felt like we had a great size advantage on the line of scrimmage, and we also had great backs and receivers.”
While the North team — consisting of the top high school seniors from the northern half of West Virginia — might not have had an abundance of time to gel, they managed to come together as the game wore on.
“Once you get those first points on the board, it knocks the cobwebs off,” Hays said.
When the dust settled, the North had shutout the South, and the North continued it’s recent stretch of success, having won five straight, although the South still leads the all-time record, 40-23-3. The contest witnessed several seniors from Marion County make an impact for the North, with Aidan Green and Zach Toothman of Fairmont Senior taking part, as well as a player from Hays’ own North Marion Huskies — Garrett Conaway.
Green was a part of an offensive line that blocked for their team’s 185 rushing yards. Toothman and Conaway were part of that shut-down defense that allowed the South to produce only 198 yards of total offense.
The experience was more than just gameday for the players and coaches though, as the week beforehand served as a crash course in all things football for both teams — from game planning to teambuilding.
“They were really solid in terms of being able to practice with great effort for those three hours a day,” Hays said. “And still having a good time and getting to know each other. It’s an awesome experience, and I’d recommend it for any coach that got the opportunity.”
An all-star team is never short on talent, and Hays took advantage of that to diversify his gameplan.
“One thing that we did a little differently than a lot of people do— all of our guys had two positions,” Hays said. “We felt like in essence, even though we were bigger, that depth was a strong suit for us. If we could play fast we could really wear [South] down because there were spots where they didn’t have subs or only had one sub, while most of our spots we were able to rotate four or five guys in there.”
Camaraderie comes with any team, and the North-South game has been a place where many athletes, who were used to seeing each other as rivals and opponents, can build friendships that last far beyond the conclusion of Saturday’s contest.
“I had to turn my phone off,” Hays said. “Because I’m in a Snapchat group with about 30 of the guys that played in the game in 2018 when I was an assistant coach, and my cellphone was just vibrating like crazy, so if I wanted to get started, I had to turn that thing off.”
It was that camaraderie that was missing last year, as the All-star game was canceled amidst the pandemic.
“To be able to play after last year’s hiatus was really special,” Hays said. “I feel, to this day, really bad for those kids that didn’t get to relish this opportunity.”
While many athletes who play in the North-South game stay in touch while playing with or against each other at the college level, that is not the case for all of the players at the game. Saturday’s game was the last football many of them will play. For some, that fate is by choice, as they join the workforce or put down the helmet once in college. And for others, it is because of a lack of interest from college teams.
When it comes to the latter, Hays and the rest of the staff at the Football Classic aim to help.
“We were calling [players] into a room and making some phone calls for them,” Hays said. “Because they have the desire to play and just haven’t gotten a whole lot of love, haven’t gotten a whole lot of offers. I think a lot of that has to do with the short recruiting season that the division II colleges in the area have had.”
One such player is the MVP of Saturday for the North, Keon Padmore-Johnson. Padmore-Johnson finished with 88 passing yards and one passing touchdown on 12 attempts, as well as 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, including a 43-yard scramble that put the North up 13-0 in the first quarter.
Despite the obvious talent, the 5-foot-10, 165 pound Padmore-Johnson remains unsigned by a collegiate team.
“He’s exceptional. I’m hoping someone takes a shot on him because he’s as dynamic an athlete as I’ve been around,” Hays said. “And you get him in a weight room for a year, redshirt him for a year, let him compete a little bit, I really think he could make an impact for somebody. Hopefully he finds a home because he’s a special kid.”
The All-star game did have plenty of recent graduates who are ready to carry on their careers at the college-level, with the talent to make a difference for their new squads as soon as this upcoming season, Hays said.
Two such players who will be continuing their playing days past Saturday is North Marion’s Garrett Conaway, who will be playing at Fairmont State next year, and Fairmont Senior’s Aidan Green, who will join Johns Hopkins’ squad.
While the past week has been filled with memories and new friends, after being away from their homes for the past week, the teams were ready to return.
“We laughed last night at the banquet for the hall of fame induction,” Hays said. “It was brought up how in the old system, prior to 1990-ish, the camp was a two week long camp, and they said ‘Man, this’ been a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I could do two weeks of it.’”
And after getting the win for the North, it’s back to just one hat for Coach Hays — and focusing on the North Marion Huskies’ offseason program.
“Back to work on Monday,” Hays said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.