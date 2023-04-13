RACHEL — After tumbling down a 4-0 hole early, the North Marion Huskies scored 11 unanswered runs Thursday against their county rival Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, taking an 11-5 victory for their efforts.
“I’m really proud of the way we fought today,” North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. “We were down 4-0, and I could see it in some of their eyes, they had that fight in their eyes, they wanted to come back. And they did, and I’m proud of them for that.
“That was the story — we go down 4-0 early and then we get those hits and get some runs, come back and take the lead.”
North’s Cole Malnick pitched the final three innings of Thursday’s game, striking out four, while going 2-3 with three RBIs at the dish.
Fairmont Senior’s Gunner Riley led his team, scoring three runs and walloping his fourth home run of the year, a solo shot in the fifth.
North trailed 1-0 after one, a Hayden Jones sac fly scored Riley, and trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the second, Dom Barrone, Tyler Veltri and Riley scored in the top of the inning. By the time the Huskies trotted back to the dugout, they’d have a 5-4 lead.
Will Lemasters led off the inning with a single up the middle. Cullen Hess followed Lemasters with a triple to the right field wall. Fairmont Senior’s throw to third sailed out of play, and Hess was awarded home plate. Two batters into the inning, North had halved the deficit, 4-2.
A strikeout did little to slow down the Huskies. Rylan Craig legged out an infield hit, and Gavyn Owens shot a base hit to right field to keep the wheels turning. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, and a walk to Parker Kincell loaded the bases.
Sophomore Brock Martin hit a tough chopper to third, and reached first safely on yet another infield hit. Craig crossed the plate on the play, trimming the deficit to one run. A passed ball a few pitches later plated Owens to tie the game 4-4.
Malnick came up with men on second and third, and brought home Kincell on a sacrifice fly to deep right field. A groundout stranded North’s final runner, but that did little to dampen North’s spirits after taking a 5-4 lead.
North Marion worked counts, beat throws and stayed alert on the base paths to put together the big inning.
“I thought they did a good job working the pitch count,” Seccuro said. “We worked the starter, Jones, we got him high in the pitch count. A few times he’d get behind, then he’d have to throw strikes and we did a good job at the plate getting timely hits when we needed them.”
Fairmont Senior went cold at the plate in the third and the fourth, going down in order through both frames.
When North Marion’s turn came in the bottom of the fourth, they one-upped their second inning selves, scoring six runs in the inning.
Craig scored his second run of the game off a sac bunt by Kincell, a play where Kincell reached first after a throwing error. A double to left field by Malnick brought in Kincell and Brock Martin, and Malnick came in after a single by Hess.
Hess advanced to second after the Bears’ throw-in from left field sailed over the catchers’ head, and Hess went from second to home on a two-out poke to right field by Spencer Parrish.
In four innings North had gone from being down big, to being ahead in a tight one, to being in firm control of Thursday’s game, ahead 11-4.
North was helped by three errors in the fourth inning. Fairmont Senior committed five errors in the game. The Huskies tallied a dozen hits Thursday, led by Hess going 3-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs.
“We hit the ball,” North’s Cole Malnick said. “We’ve been practicing a bunch to get better at it as a team.”
Landon Adams had started the game on the mound for North, pitching four innings, striking out three, walking none, allowing five hits and four runs, three earned. Malnick took over on the mound starting in the fifth.
It did not go smoothly from the jump. Fairmont Senior leadoff man Riley took Malnick deep on his first pitch, driving a ball comfortably over the left field fence.
Fairmont Senior’s Cam Peschl drew a walk, Hayden Jones hit a single to left, and Chuck Canfield reached on an error at first to load the bases with no outs. The Polar Bears had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Malnick struck out the next three batters to leave the inning without any further damage.
“First thought was just trying to hold them and not let them score any more runs,” Malnick said of his thoughts during the fifth.
Malnick allowed one more hit through the next two innings, shutting down the game for the Huskies.
“Cole did a great job there after they loaded the bases,” Seccuro said. “He settled in, that was his first inning and he settled in, did a nice job mixing his pitches.”
With the victory, North Marion moves to 5-6, while Fairmont Senior moves to 11-2.
The Huskies have gone 5-2 after starting the year 0-4.
“Confidence,” Malnick said of the key behind North’s better play of late. “I think we’re getting the hang of playing with each other and we’re getting a couple wins under our belt.”
“I want us to have consistency,” Seccuro said. “This is how we’ve got to play every game. Look at Fairmont Senior, they’re 11-2 now, and we should be in that situation, but I don’t see that consistency. We’ve played well, in the games we’ve won we did what we were supposed to do. But we’ve got to find consistency.”
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Parker Kincell: 0-2 BB, SAC BUNT, 2R
Brock Martin: 2-3 BB, R, RBI, 2SB
Cole Malnick: 2-3 2B, SAC FLY, R, 3RBI
Landon Adams: 1-4
Will Lemasters: 1-4 R, CS
Cullen Hess: 3-4 3B, 2R, 2RBI
Spencer Parrish: 1-4 RBI
Rylan Craig: 2-3 2R
Gavyn Owens: 1-3 2R
Landon Adams (W): 4IP, 5H, 0BB, 3K, 4R, 3ER
Cole Malnick: 3IP, 3H, 1BB, 4K, 1R, 1ER
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 3-4 HR(4), 2B, 3R, RBI
Cam Peschl: 1-2 2B, BB, SAC BUNT, 2RBI
Hayden Jones: 1-3 SAC FLY, RBI
Chuck Canfield: 2-4
Brody Whitehair: 0-4
Trevor Bigelow: 0-3
Dom Barrone: 0-3 R, SB
Matt Howvalt: 0-2
Blake Straight: 0-1
Tyler Veltri: 1-3 R, RBI
Hayden Jones (L): 3IP, 7H, 1BB, 2K, 7R, 4ER
Blake Straight: 4IP, 5H, 1BB, 3K, 4R, 3ER
