FAIRMONT — The North Marion Huskies Golf team took to Green Hills Country Club on Wednesday for the first time this season, returning from a three-legged trip to Charleston, Parkersburg and Wheeling to start the year.
The Huskies faced off against squads from Elkins, Phillip Barbour, and Keyser throughout the day, with North Marion wrapping up the day in first place.
The total scores were as follows:
North Marion Huskies— 333
Keyser Golden Tornadoes— 375
Phillip Barbour Colts— 380
Elkins Tigers— 440
Wednesday's medalist was North Marion's Dylan Runner, who finished with a two over par 72. The Huskies' Michael Tarley and Will Lemasters both shot 86. The team was rounded out by Evan Hall with an 89.
Tops for Keyser was Drew Matlick, who shot 83. Phillip Barbour's top performer was Mason Halfin who carded an 88. Tanner Miller finished with Elkins' best total, an 89.
Following runner-up finishes in Class Double-A the last two years, North Marion continues their hunt for a championship. After the three-legged Callaway Series started the Huskies' season, North Marion will hit the road again next week in matches against Lewis County, Grafton and Lincoln.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.