FAIRMONT — Neither a new classification nor a new regional and sectional alignment could ultimately put an end to North Marion’s regional round nightmares on Tuesday, as the Huskies fell to Hampshire 52-41 on the road and ended their season in the regional round of the state playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.
The loss to the Trojans in Tuesday’s Class AAA Region I co-final now extends North Marion’s state tournament drought to eight seasons, with the Huskies last making the trip to Charleston in the 2012-13 season when they defeated Webster County 81-78 in a wild regional game on the road to earn a state tournament berth.
While the loss ends North Marion’s season in disappointment, the victory marked a touchstone moment for Hampshire, which secured its first state tournament berth in school history.
Hampshire goes into next week’s Class AAA state tournament where they’ll be the No. 8 seed and face No.1 Robert C. Byrd High in the first round.
North Marion, which did not get to compete in last year’s regional co-final at Keyser due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of the rest of the boys’ basketball playoffs the day the game was scheduled to take place, lost the rope on Tuesday against Hampshire in the third quarter. The Trojans took a 20-18 lead into halftime and built up a 27-21 advantage midway through the third quarter before they ripped off a crushing 16-0 run over a three-minute span to bury the Huskies in a 22-point hole at 43-21.
Hampshire’s surge was a combination of its own ping-pong passing and defensive intensity and a North Marion offense that sputtered amid a flurry of turnovers and missed jumpers. The Trojans canned back-to-back 3s courtesy of Drew Keckley and Trevor Sardo to separate to a 16-point lead, and then Keckley and Sardo added to the momentum moments later when each plucked a steal and converted layups to balloon the margin to 43-21.
Sardo led the Trojans with 13 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals, while Keckley also cracked double figures with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Christian Hicks added 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks on 6-of-7 shooting, while senior guard Damon Steinmetz scored six points off the bench, all of which came during Hampshire’s game-changing third quarter streak.
North Marion whittled the margin down to 11 on multiple occasions late in the fourth with a last-gasp final period that saw it outscore Hampshire 19-9, but things had spun too far out of control in the third to pose a legitimate threat to the Trojans.
Cruz Tobin scored a team-high 11 points for the Huskies, who were without its starting frontcourt of Praise Chukwudozie and Harley Sickles as well as reserve guard Parker Kincell following a disciplinary issue involving all three players at the start of the postseason. Along with Tobin’s 11 points, Preston Williams scored nine points and Tariq Miller eight points for North Marion. Miller and Malachi Funkhouser each tied for the team-lead in rebounds with eight apiece, while Williams grabbed seven.
As a team, the Huskies struggled to harness any offensive traction versus Hampshire’s multiple defenses, as the Trojans played a tight man-to-man and a 2-3 zone for stints in the half court and used on-and-off cull-court defensive pressure. For the game, North Marion shot just 26.9% (14-of-52) from the field with 15 turnovers, while Hampshire shot 50% (21-of-42) from the field with 18 turnovers.
